The Section V and Section VI girls volleyball seasons are underway. Here is info on over 20 GLOW region teams hoping to work their way to a championship-level season in 2023:
ALBION
Coach: Melody Beecher
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Maddie Hughson (setter), Maddie LeBaron (libero), Julia Knight (middle blocker)
Coach’s outlook: “We graduated seven seniors last year, so this season will be a rebuilding year with many young players having to step up and fill starting roles.”
ALEXANDER
Coach: Marcia Hirsch
Last season’s record: 16-3; lost in sectionals semifinals to HAC
Notable athletes: Alyssa Kramer (no position listed), Holly Bykowski (setter)
Coach’s quote: “Even with Riley Powell out with a leg injury, I expect to have a very successful season. Our team is loaded with talent and our goals are set high. Should make for a fun season.”
ATTICA
Coach: Nicole Parkhurst
Last season’s record: 18-4, fell in sectional semifinals to Aquinas
Notable athletes: Ellie Cusmano (outside), Maddie Robinson (outside), Elise Dressel (setter), Molly Gersitz (middle)
Coach’s outlook: “This team has incredible athletic ability and a very high volleyball IQ. They play aggressively on offense and relentlessly on defense. They put in the work at practice and are hungry for success. They are looking to improve and grow throughout the season and beyond to sectionals.”
AVON
Coach: Chelsie Hixenbaugh
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Brenna Dolgos (outside hitter), Jessie Crye (outside hitter), Violet Phillips (setter), Mollie Gunther (setter), Emma VanDeVelt (middle hitter), Anna Wade (outside hitter), Ella OBrien (middle hitter), Abby Schutz (outside hitter), Amber Cromey (middle hitter)
Season Outlook: “I am excited for my first season as the varsity coach here at Avon and am looking forward to building a strong foundation for our future. We have a young team, but lots of the girls come in with varsity experience already. We are coming to compete hard in every match and rise to the challenges that the season will bring. With this mindset, our goal is to contend for a division championship and get a sectional win.”
BATAVIA
Coach: Daniel Palant
Last season’s record: 5-15; lost in sectional semifinals to Waterloo
Notable athletes: Emma Bigsby (hitter); Ava Anderson (hitter/setter); Sofia Branche (setter/hitter)
Coach’s outlook: “I’m extremely excited to begin my coaching career with this Batavia volleyball team. The program has expanded significantly from the previous years and we have a lot of talent coming from JV and the middle school. The girls are looking to surpass their spot from the previous season and take a shot at the sectional finals.”
BYRON-BERGEN
Coach: Mary Bochicchio
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Emma Balduf (hitter), Carlee Barons (libero), Olivia Senf (hitter), Lily Stalica (setter), Bella Davidson (defensive specialist)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to getting back in the gym and continuing to build on and develop our skills. There is a lot of potential in this group of girls and we are really going to work this season to maximize it.”
CAL-MUM
Coach: Amy Harmon
Last season’s record: 6-11
Notable athletes: Malin Bellos (setter), Isabella Cochran (hitter/blocker), Bella Pillitterre (blocker), Brooke VanDyne (blocker), Emma Years (setter), Reba Kessler (hitter)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to improve on our record from last season and will rely on the experience of our seniors and returning junior to get us there. We are going to go out and give our best each set and look for the underclassmen to contribute as well.”
DANSVILLE
Coach: Tracy Gregorious
Last season’s record: 1-19
Notable athletes: Briana Blair (position not listed), Carah Colburn (position not listed), Kylie Regatuso (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “We have many exceptional young women on the team. We have some of the most dedicated student athletes playing volleyball and I am proud to be their coach. Last season, the girls really figured out how to take care of each other on the court. They improved every game we played. They made growth not only in skill but more importantly their team work and focus. That’s a difficult thing to do when you are not getting the wins you are working so hard for, however that’s the kind of quality character I have on my team. I admire the way they keep pushing themselves. This year we will come out with more experience and time that we have worked together to achieve our goals. The girls are excited to get back in the gym and I can’t wait either.”
GENESEO
Coach: Chris Butera
Last season’s record: 13-8; lost in sectional semifinals to Le Roy
Notable athletes: Not submitted.
Coach’s outlook: ““The girls have been working extremely hard and should be a fun team to watch. We have a mix of veteran a new players that have shown they are up to any challenge on or off the court. Playing in the tough LCAA always provides for fun, competitive matches throughout the year and we hope to be in the hunt at the end of the year and be playing our best volleyball come sectional time.”
KENDALL
Coach: Taylor Kingsbury
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Kassidy Primmer (defensive specialist), Makaila Abrams (defensive specialist), Ella Christ (hitter)), Lia Larson (setter)
Coach’s outlook: “With a solid group of returners, we are looking to use our experience to our benefit this season. The girls are excited and ready to push themselves to become better. Our schedule is full of great competition, so we are looking to grow as a team with each match.”
LE ROY
Coach: Sue Staba
Last season’s record: 22-2, LCAA champions, Class C2 sectional champions
Notable athletes: Dana Reschke (setter), Kylee Green (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team this year after losing six seniors last year and having just one senior on the team this year. Dana and Kylee will lead the younger girls on and off the court this year. We have a couple juniors coming to varsity for their first year as well as the possibility of some sophomores and eighth graders. The girls have been working hard in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season and to prove they have what it takes to step into the big shoes left behind from our seniors last year. We have a full schedule playing some different schools for non league games. Spencerport, Greece Athena, Midlakes, and Alexander are all new to our schedule. We expect our division games to be very competitive once again playing Geneseo, Letchworth, Warsaw, and Avon each twice.”
LETCHWORTH
Coach: Kelly Carmichael-St. Germaine
Last season’s record: 18-2, lost in sectional finals
Notable athletes: Alannah Roberts (hitter), Jaylene Cole (hitter), Trinity Scott (hitter), Abbie DeRock (hitter), Reagan Bannister (hitter)
Coach’s outlook: “I expect to compete for league and sectional championships this season. We have tried to add other competitive teams to our schedule this year in hopes of preparing ourselves for tough competition. I am looking forward to how this team can come together to accomplish great things.”
LIVONIA
Coach: Kristin Hierlwimmer
Last season’s record: 11-11, lost in sectional quarterfinals
Notable athletes: Not submitted.
Coach’s outlook: “We are off to a great start during preseason and hoping to be competitive this year. As a team, we worked hard over the offseason. We lost three starters last year, so players are working hard to fill key positions. We are very excited to start the season and see what we can achieve.”
LYNDONVILLE
Coach: Alecia Hinkson
Last season’s record: 9-11
Notable athletes: Katelynn Breeze (hitter), Jocelyn Mack (blocker), Madison Davis (hitter) Olivia Belgiorno (blocker), Ava Austin (setter), Alyssa Prine (defensive specialist)
Coach’s outlook: “This will be a rebuilding year as we lost five seniors last year due to graduation. But I have no doubt that we will have a successful season this year. These girls
know how to work hard and they are not afraid to put in the work to achieve their goals for the upcoming season.”
NOTRE DAME
Coach: Carolyn Babcock
Last season’s record: 15-5
Notable athletes: Loretta Sorochty (hitter), Lylli Miller (setter), Jordan Dwyer (libero)
Coach’s outlook: “We graduated a lot of talent last year and had a successful season but this new group has been working hard offseason and will continue to work hard when season begins. There is a lot of returning talent and I have an expectation of dedication and hard work from my athletes whether they are on the court or in a classroom. We look forward to competing and being challenged-that’s how we get better.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA
Coach: Corrine Coffta
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Jessica Sosnowski (setter), Cara Williams (hitter), Sayde Bush (hitter)
Coach’s outlook: “I’m really looking forward to the mix of talent this year. These girls are ready to work hard and improve throughout the season. We have some younger talent making their way up in the next few years, and I’m very excited to see what they all bring.”
PAVILION
Coach: Michelle Milligan
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Cadence Call (position not listed), Courtney Gurbacki (position not listed), Bryleigh Burns (position not listed), Emalyn Yates (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the ladies coming back this year. Our senior experience and leadership, together with the underclassmen’s drive and growth, will be keys to our success.”
PEMBROKE
Coach: Mary Rupp
Last season’s record: 13-8
Notable athletes: Jackie Neureuter (position not listed), Reagan Schneider (position not listed), Onolee Easterbrook (position not listed), Brianna Reynolds (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “This season we are coming back with a very similar team having only graduated one senior. There are high hopes for this season.”
PERRY
Coach: Karin Rice
Last season’s record: 13-8
Notable athletes: Ana-Belle Rojas-Figoura (hitter), Jaelyn Morris (setter), Nellie Koronas (setter)
Coach’s outlook: “After a solid season, despite graduating seven seniors last year, we return three starters with an athletic and gritty group of underclassman making their debut at the varsity level. I’m extremely excited to see what this group of athletes can do this season. We have a mixture of seasoned and new athletes with a ton of talent and have been working really hard in the offseason to improve. My hope is that we can make all the puzzle pieces come together this year and make a run at a division title and even a sectional title.
WARSAW
Coach: Cory Cino
Last season’s record: 7-10
Notable athletes: Kaelyn Keefer (hitter), Jorjiana Cox (blocker), Izabelle Phillips (hitter), Sophie Montesano (blocker), Isabella Noon (setter), Sophia Phillips (blocker), Emmi Daugherty (hitter), Tanzie Keough (libero)
Coach’s outlook: “This coming season has a ton of potential with the entire starting team returning from last year and adding a new defensive specialist to the group. After an early exit in sectionals last year, I believe we will be competing for a sectional title this year. The team has been hungry and been working all year to play with the best teams in the section. This team wears their hearts on their sleeve and come game time leaves it all on the court. I could not be more proud to be a part of this team.”
YORK
Coach: Kaitlin Kolb
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Ariana Roessel (hitter), Paolo Rios-Santiago (libero), Mia Hilyard (hitter)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to improving our record form last season and the aforementioned players, along with many others, will help us do that. We made it to the semifinal where we were knocked out by powerhouse Pavilion. We lost a core group of seniors who we will miss greatly, but have a strong group of underclassmen looking to fill in their shoes.”