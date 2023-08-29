The 2023 Section V and Section VI Boys Soccer season kicks off this week, and to prepare for a lengthy fall campaign, the Daily News and Livingston County News have combined to deliver our ‘23 season preview, with snippets of information on 19 teams throughout the GLOW region. Let’s dive in:
ALBION
Coach: Bridgette Varin
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Finn McCue (forward), Pablo Rosario (midfielder), David Rosario (midfielder), Dom Mulka (defender)
Coach’s outlook: “This season we have a strong group of returners and some great additions coming up from JV to join the team. We will be building off the success of last season and we expect to be competing for a league championship this year.”
ATTICA/ALEXANDER
Coach: John Dickhut
Last season’s record: 17-1; lost in sectional semifinals to Livonia
Notable athletes: Wyatt Bryman (defender) Josh Kubik (midfielder/forward), Nolan Rzepka (goalkeeper), Gavin Schulz (midfielder), Carter Gorski (midfielder), Brandon Beal (midfielder/forward)
Coaches outlook: “We will have to replace seven starters that graduated from last years team. Fortunately, we have three Juniors in Brandon, Carter, and Josh that started last year for the team. Our goal will to improve each and every game, and be ready for a very competitive Class B sectional bracket.
AVON
Coach: Tony Patti
Last season’s record: 21-1; sectional champions
Notable athletes: Reese Devito (defender), Austin Lattuca (midfielder), Sean Miron (defender), Dominic Patti (striker), Jack Ruter (midfielder), Gavin Waide (midfielder), Josh Harter (striker), Ryan Hillman (defender), Brody McDowell (defender), Trevor Stroud (midfielder)
Coach’s quote: “Last year was a great run led by an excellent senior class. But don’t sleep on this group, we have a lot of returning players that have played soccer at a high level together for many years. We will do our best to maintain the level of play we have established.”
BATAVIA
Coach: Graham Halpin
Last season’s record: 3-13-1; fell to Hornell in sectionals
Notable athletes: Owen Halpin (position not listed), Quintin Cummings (position not listed), Hunter Mileham (position not listed), Trevor Tryon (position not listed), Ben Stone (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to an exciting new season with this group of talented and hard-working players. Our goal is to improve upon last season’s record and advance further in sectionals. Although moving up to class A from class B1 will pose a challenge, we have spent the offseason preparing and expect to be competitive in every game. Our returning players are familiar with our style of play and will be excellent role models for the younger players to solidify the future of the program. We invite the community to come and enjoy our games and support the program.”
BYRON-BERGEN
Coach: Ken Rogoyski
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Bradeyn Chambry (defender), Colin Martin (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “The Genesee Region is very well coached, which means it doesn’t matter who is on anyone’s roster, all teams will be well-prepared, all teams will be well-conditioned, all teams will show up to win. We will have to take every game, one game at a time. We look forward to a fun and exciting season where every game is a battle for 80 minutes straight.”
CAL-MUM
Coach: Dave Veltre
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Not submitted.
Coach’s outlook: “With a strong defense and potent offense, the Raiders are ready for a dynamic season looking to achieve success and sportsmanship on the pitch.”
DANSVILLE
Coach: Steve French
Last season’s record: 7-10, fell to North Rose-Wolcott in sectionals
Notable athletes: Brian Geiger (position not listed), Aryll Gerber (position not listed), Ivan Wolf-Mialky (defender), Cameron Delaney (goalkeeper), Thomas Adams (position not listed), Logan Kendall (position not listed), Ryan Burley (position not listed), Jacob Kreiley (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “We are returning only a few players from last years team, but with only two seniors on the team we are heavily loaded with a super junior class. I am looking to the youngsters to surprise a few teams. While we are a very young team, we have a lot of players with varsity experience. They have been working hard and our success this year will come from the team effort and not any one individual. We play in one of the most competitive divisions in Section V, with two games each against Bath, Livonia, Hornell, and Way-Coh. There are no easy days. I am always excited with the new season and all the possibilities.”
GENESEO
Coach: Chris Masters
Last season’s record: 9-9-1; fell to Avon in sectional semifinal
Notable athletes: Not submitted.
Coach’s outlook: “With many top players and seniors returning this fall, we are expecting to make some noise this season in the LCAA and Section V. The team has matured with lessons learned last fall and has come in with a determination to be the best they can be. We still have a lot of work to do before we get to the season. However, we have a group of dedicated players who are willing to do whatever it takes to be the best team we can be.”
HORNELL
Coach: Jim Tobin
Last season’s record: 15-2; lost to Livonia in Class BB final, LCAA Div. I champions
Notable athletes: Jack Emo (position not listed), Gennaro Picco (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “We lost a number of valuable starters from last year. We do have the pieces to compete for a league and a sectional title. Depth may be a question, we need to remain healthy to have a shot.”
KENDALL
Coach: Rich Esposito
Last season’s record: 7-7-2
Notable athletes: William Kludt (defender), Jonathan Reyes (defender) Jimmie Swift (goalkeeper), Louis Conte (forward), Josh Esposito (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “Looking to continue to see success as a core of returning athletes are back. The boys have worked together on and off the field and are ready to put their work on display.”
KESHEQUA
Coach: Ron Macomber Jr.
Last season’s record: 13-5, Class D sectional, Far West Regional champions
Notable athletes: Ian Hinrich (forward), Dan Burley (defender), Boone Douglass (defender), Seth Ebersole (midfielder), Wes Sanford (defender), Nash Howe (midfielder), Owen Pike (forward), Aiden Howe (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “We return seven starters from last year’s team with a good mix of youth and experience. Our expectations will always be to compete for a league and this year is no different. It’s a very enjoyable group to coach and we will push them to hopefully maximize their abilities. As always we will strive to continue to get better as the season progresses and hopefully be playing our best soccer come sectional time. We’re really excited for the season.”
LE ROY
Coach: Bob Hammer
Last season’s record: 10-8, lost in sectional semifinal
Notable athletes: Maicen McKenzie (forward), Owen Morrison (midfielder), James Western (defender)
Coach’s outlook: “With the loss of all-state forward Maveric McKenzie to graduation, we will look to our senior leaders to step up. If we hope to be a legitimate contender for the LCAA Division II championship or make another impressive run in the class B sectional playoffs, we need our seniors to lead us.”
LETCHWORTH/WARSAW
Coach: Tim Eustace
Last season’s record: 3-14
Notable athletes: Patrick Klump (midfielder), Jake Stowell (forward) Luke Stowell (defender), Luke Grisewood (goalkeeper), Gavin Kemp (midfielder), Adam Webster (defender), Brody McGirr (midfielder), Logan Sundt (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited to get back to the grind. The team has committed themselves to improving over the offseason. Our athleticism will be our strength. We have several kids who can flat out motor. If we can get some skill mixed in with a couple lucky bounces 2023 will be better for us. I think we will surprise some teams once we get things to come together.”
LIVONIA
Coach: Ray Maxwell
Last season’s record: 18-2-1
Notable athletes: Connor Feehan (midfielder), Keegan Dennis (midfielder), Brady O’Keefe (defender), James Spezzano (midfielder), Nick Coyle (defender), Colin Ullock (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “Hoping to be competitive again in LCAA Division I. We have some of the best players in Section V. Expect Hornell to be very strong again. Only one Class B this season with the new classifications. Hornell, again, will be contenders. Possible that the Lancers state-cup winning team will be in Class B this coming season, posing as Aquinas.”
MEDINA
Coach: Steve Luksch
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Alex Benz (midfielder), Cole Callard (midfielder), Trenton Morley (defender), Cam Kenward (midfielder), Brady Christiansen (goalkeeper), Tyler Kroening (forward), Luke Duffina (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “Even though we are a young team, most of the guys have some varsity experience. The Niagara-Orleans is always a tough league, but we feel like we can play with anyone. Our ultimate goal is to be playing our best soccer at the end of the season and hopefully making a run in sectionals.”
MT. MORRIS
Coach: Joe Connolly
Last season’s record: 13-7, LCAA Division III co-champions, Class D2 sectional champions
Notable athletes: Chase Young (defender), Mason Santini (midfielder), Owen Yencer (midfielder), Bryson Constantino (midfielder), Aidan Stanley (goalkeeper)
Coach’s outlook: “We graduated a lot of special talent last year, we need this year’s seniors to really step up and be great leaders to be successful. We do return a bunch of now-seniors and we add some young talent who has been working extremely hard this offseason. If we can mesh the two together and keep working hard we can put together a solid season.”
PAVILION/YORK
Coach: Jake Feltham
Last season’s record: 13-4, lost in sectional semifinal to Williamson
Notable athletes: Kyan Tiede (striker); Jon King (midfielder); Dylan Brooks (midfielder); Case Cummins (goalkeeper); Ethan Hall (defender); Evan Kingdon (midfielder); Mason Gilkes (striker); Ryan McKay (defender)
Coach’s outlook: “Growing off of our experience from last season we are aiming to be extremely competitive in both the regular and postseason this year. The goal is to win a first sectional title for this combined team. The team has a great mindset and we’ll be bringing a lot of mature play to the field. They’re play is also going to be complimented by some key talent coming up to varsity this year from the JV as well. Needless to say I think our guys are hungry to find success this fall.”
PEMBROKE
Coach: Chase Rangel
Last season’s record: 0-17
Notable athletes: Adam Curtis (position not listed), Tyler Koepf (position not listed), Logan Manne (position not listed), Mason Reisdorf (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking to build off of last season’s team chemistry — with a majority of the players returning from last year, plus some new athletes. This season is shaping up to be a step in the right direction for our program.”
PERRY
Coach: Kevin Halsteter
Last season’s record: 1-13
Notable athletes: Holden Kelly (midfielder), Zachary Narowski (forward), Dominic Hurlburt (striker), Brady Kelly (midfielder), Devin Wolcott (defender), Makai Miller (defender)
Coach’s outlook: “This season is expected to be a major turn around year for the soccer team and program. The guys have put in non-stop effort and work throughout the offseason to prepare for this fall. Their dedication and commitment to improvement has been clear above all else. With more experience, we enter this fall season with a chip on our shoulder and something to prove. We are ready for the challenge.”