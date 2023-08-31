The Section V Girls Soccer season is underway. Prepare yourself for an exciting fall campaign with the Daily News and Livingston County News season preview. A complete Fall Sports Preview is available to subscribers beginning today for LCN customers, both in print and digital. BDN customers will receive the Fall Sports Preview issue on Saturday.
ALBION
Girls Soccer
Coach: Maggie Orbaker
Last season’s record: 3-13
Notable athletes: Sophia Albanese (forward), Kayla Burgio (midfielder), Alison Gibson (defender), Abigail Wittenberg (goalkeeper), Autumn Flugel (midfielder), Lucy Rivers (midfielder), Jacquie Santiago-Garcia (midfielder), Camryn London (forward), Olivia Brooks (defender), Rori Higgins (defender), Kenzi Snook (defender), Kailee Anstey (midfielder), Julia Button (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “As a brand new varsity team last year, we are excited to have 13 returners this year, including eight returning starters. Our goal is to come together as a united team on and off the field in order to win our home tournament and the games following it. The girls have put in a lot of work in the off season and we are looking forward to seeing that come to fruition.”
ALEXANDER
Girls Soccer
Coach: Tammy Fuller
Last season’s record: 2-15
Notable athletes: Sofia Pellegrino (no position listed), Alexis Marino (no position listed), Madison Fuller (no position listed)
Outlook: “We have nine returning seniors, which I’m expecting to lead our team. I intend to help the girls improve our offensive threat and increase our speed of play.”
ATTICA
Girls Soccer
Coach: Eric Romesser
Last season’s record: 7-11; lost in sectional semifinals to Bath-Haverling
Notable athletes: Emma Spink (midfielder), Mackenzie McLeod (midfielder), Alanna Pellicane (goalie), Amy Kubala *forward), Kate Metzger (defender)
Coaches outlook: “We will be rebooting afterlosing some key players from last season. this year’s squad returns five starters who have displayed a focus on an aggressive style of play that will hopefully generate turnovers. What we lack in experience, we will hopefully make up for with great heart.”
AVON
Girls Soccer
Coach: Jordan Mullen
Last season’s record: 3-14; lost in first round of sectionals to Geneseo
Notable athletes: Maggie Vanderbilt (no position listed), Rylee Paylor (no position listed), Lauren Masten (no position listed), Lily Ruter (no position listed), Olivia Ciazzazio (no position listed), Addison Urbanik (no position listed), Bronwyn Class (no position listed), Olivia Short (no position listed)
Coach’s outlook: “This season, our team will be much improved in many positions. We have a lot of athletes that invested time in offseason improvement and we are bringing in a spark of young talent that will put us in a position to be competitive each game. Our expectation this season is to be a team that you don’t want to see in the late weeks of October. I’m very excited to provide a new voice in a community that promotes the success of their athletes.”
BATAVIA
Girls Soccer
Coach: Roger Hume
Last season’s record: 11-3-4; fell to Aquinas in sectional semifinal
Notable athletes: Isabella Walsh (defender), Alyssa Turner (midfielder), Kylee Brennan (winger), Grace Parker (winger), Ella Shamp (forward), Ella Radley (winger), Ava Higgins (goalkeeper), Alyssa Turner (midfielder), Jaimin Macdonald (midfielder), Anna Varland (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “We will be returning 10 starters from last year’s team. We need to take advantage of our team’s experience. More possession and limited turnovers will be our focus this season. The team will continue to run a high-pressure counter-attacking offense, but it will be limited because of our numbers. We are a small group, but our skill level is very good. Our program continues to improve mainly because of support from our local Batavia Soccer Club and BHS Girls Booster Group. Both organizations supply the girls with many opportunities to improve their skills during the offseason which is so important to the BHS Program.”
BYRON-BERGEN
Girls Soccer
Coach: Wayne Hill
Last season’s record: 22-1-0; Class C2 sectional champions, Class C Far West Regional champions
Notable athletes: Mia Gray (midfielder), Ava Gray (centerback), Mackenzie Hagen (striker), Emma Starowitz (striker), Libby Starowitz (midfielder), Megan Jarkiewicz (defender), Novalee Pocock (goalkeeper), Grace Diquatrro (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “Each year we graduate outstanding players/people. I’d like to think we do a great job on modified and JV to prepare the incoming players to the varsity team. We have high expectations this year but names on paper don’t get it done. Execution and playing for the program get the results we are asking for. These kids are ready to make their mark on the program.”
CAL-MUM
Girls Soccer
Coach: Chad Schalk
Last season’s record: 12-6
Notable athletes: Holly McGinnis (forward), Madison Wyskiel (goalkeeper), Hazell Nickerson (defender), Ava Amorese (midfielder), Julianna Scott (defender), Bre Bishop (forward), Emma Brogan (forward), Kaelyn Jake (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “Just about everyone returns from last season, so we are looking forward to getting started and building off of a very good season last year. We want to compete for a league title and a sectional title, but we understand how tough that will be competing against league teams such as Keshequa, Geneseo, York/Pavilion, and teams like Gananda, Bergen, and Wheatland in our sectional bracket. We know how hard we will need to work but we are ready for that challenge.”
DANSVILLE
Girls Soccer
Coach: Arin Belden
Last season’s record: 7-11
Notable athletes: Not submitted.
Coach’s outlook: “There is a great deal of optimism and excitement entering this season after the way we finished playing last year. Last season, we struggled putting a complete game together and had some injuries that were challenging to overcome. We return almost our entire roster with a heavy senior presence, plus bolster our talent and depth from incoming JV players. With another year of varsity experience under their belts, we are hopeful we can come out on the other side of some of those tough fought games. On paper, this is one of the deepest, most talented rosters I’ve ever coached. They have all of the pieces needed to be successful. If this group of girls can stay healthy, work hard and commit to achieving common goals, there are no limits to what they can accomplish this season.”
HOLLEY
Girls Soccer
Coach: Renee Wolf
Last season’s record: 16-2-2; Genesee Region League Div. I champions
Notable athletes: Samantha Bates (midfielder), Emma Brady (midfielder), Bella Thom (defender), Zoey Wolf (midfielder), Alivia Wolf (outside back)
Coach’s outlook: “I expect with our entire starting line up returning that we should do well again this year. The team has been working hard in the offseason together and looking forward to this coming fall. They made it to the sectional finals last year and their goal this year is that win.”
HORNELL
Girls Soccer
Coach: Mike Wilkinson
Last season’s record: 11-3-4; fell to Aquinas in sectional semifinal
Notable athletes: Maddie Ruedenauer (centerback), Parker Graham (midfielder), Chloe Harwood (midfielder), Lillian Hoyt (midfielder), Abigail O’Donoghue (right back), Raegan Evingham (forward) Salena Maldonado (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “After graduating 12 seniors, we will be a young group who will need to grow quickly to compete in a loaded LCAA Division I. Trying to keep pace with the improvements made at Haverling, Livonia, Dansville and Way-Coh will be difficult. Ideally, a lot of our girls will step into larger roles and hit the ground running, however some growing pains are to be expected and hopefully learned from.”
KESHEQUA
Girls Soccer
Coach: Patrice Forrester
Last season’s record: 15-7, Class D sectional, Far West Regional champions
Notable athletes: Ava Thayer (striker), Kelsey Davis (midfielder), Kaylin Fox (defender), Libby Benner (midfielder), Alivia Cartwright (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “We are excited for the upcoming season. We have been very busy in the weight room, attended a successful team camp and worked on some touches on the pitch. Looking forward to playing in a very competitive Livingston County League and Section V Class. This team is a lot of fun to work with, they are all hard working and driven athletes who are all in for this upcoming season.”
LE ROY
Girls Soccer
Coach: Rod Allen
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Zoey Humphrey (midfielder), Lindsey Steffenilla (centerback), Abby Allen (midfielder), Kenna MacKenzie (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “We are returning a solid group of girlsalong with several new young players will help fill out our roster, which will be led by eight seniors.”
LETCHWORTH
Girls Soccer
Coach: Scott Owens
Last season’s record: 6-11
Notable athletes: Annetta Owens (forward), Kendra Brace (defender), Emily Perl (defender), Natalie Perskurnia (defender), Hannah James (midfielder), Erika Constable (defender), Ella Belkota (goalkeepr), Kaylie Emmons (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “Last year was a break through season for us. Looking to build upon that with many returning key players this season. As always, Livingston County soccer continues to be highly competitive and we are ready for the challenge.”
LIVONIA
Girls Soccer
Coach: Jen Bugbee
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Makayla Pribanich (defender), Mary Kwak (goalkeeper), Avery Bernard (defender), Caitlynn Haugh (midfielder), Hannah Weldy (midfielder), Hailey Weldy (midfielder), Eliza Parker (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “We are expecting to continue player development and become uniformly strong on the pitch. Our division is competitive and developing this uniformity will gain us success. These athletes are hard-working, driven and caring girls who enjoy bringing their best everyday. We look forward to continuing our work in development for a successful season ahead.”
LYNDONVILLE
Girls Soccer (with Barker)
Coach: Alan Lee Dillenbeck
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Elizabeth Whipple (midfielder), Kayli Miller (defender/goalkeeper), Michayla Greene (forward), Addison Dillenbeck (defender), Brooke Robinson (midfielder), Isabella Groves (midfielder), Lilly Raduns (midfielder)), Alexa Robinson (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to the upcoming season. Hopefully we will be a more competitive varsity team this year and our play will be much improved from last year. We are still a relatively new program being only the second year with the Lyndonville-Barker merger. We continue to try and grow our numbers so that we have enough players for modified, JV and varsity teams and to provide experiences for the players to improve their knowledge and skill level. It is looking very promising at this point and hopeful for a competitive and fun season.”
MEDINA
Girls Soccer
Coach: Jeremy Leno
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Mia Albone (midfielder), Elaina Bitsas (goalkeeper/defender), Camryn Eick (goalkeeper/midfielder), Katelyn Hilobuk (forward), Ashlyn Marciniak (defender), Savanna Watts (defender), Madelynn Lewis (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “This will be the second year back in a traditionally difficult Niagara-Orleans league. We will be looking to continue to improve on the successes we saw last year.”
MOUNT MORRIS
Girls Soccer
Coach: Matthew James
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Morgan Luck (defender), Gabrielle PAgano (defender), Sarina Johnson (midfielder), Shaniese Brown (midfielder), Holly Lin (midfielder), Adrianna Mann (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “Returning 12 players with varsity experience we are looking to be competitive in an extremely tough conference. The girls have been working hard in the offseason and looking forward to the upcoming season.”
NOTRE DAME
Girls Soccer
Coach: Jarrod Clark
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: Nina Bartz (midfielder), Emma Sisson (midfielder), Kate Ricupito (midfielder), Cayleigh Havens (position not listed), Hannah Tenney (position not listed), Teresea Compton (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “After a year bumped up to Class C, we are returning to our D class so our goal, like every year, is to get to the Section V championship. We are heavily relying on our seniors to guide this very young team to return to our championship form. Effort, dedication to be better and listen and learn are our keys to success this year. As usual, a tough GR schedule will have us ready come October.”
OAKFIELD-ALABAMA (with Elba)
Girls Soccer
Coach: Joe Olaf
Last season’s record: Not submitted.
Notable athletes: C.J. Ryan (forward), Piper Hyde (midfielder), Ava Chatt (defender)
Coach’s outlook: “We have a lot of key pieces returning from last year and some new faces who are ready to contribute. Each day, we’re just looking to get better so at the end of the season, we are in the mix for that division title and beyond. The team is excited, our coaches are excited, it’s going to be a great season.”
PEMBROKE
Girls Soccer
Coach: April Meier
Last season’s record: 5-10-2
Notable athletes: Seneca Calderon (position not listed), Mykenzie Dylag (position not listed), Kayla Weyrauch (position not listed), Morgan Coniber (position not listed), Peyton Liss (position not listed)
Coach’s outlook: “We will be focusing on individual skill and team development. Our team is very young and our goals for the season will center around intention, growth and working collectively as a unit.”
PERRY
Girls Soccer
Coach: Rebecca Ohlson
Last season’s record: 1-13
Notable athletes: Addison Veazey (defender), Meredith Petri (midfielder), Emma True (midfielder), Jade Duffin (goalkeeper), Briella Ohlson (defender), Kara Given (midfielder), Abygail Herring (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “We continue to work on growing our girls soccer program here at Perry. The girls had the opportunity to participate in a few games over the summer, helping to build their skills. We are excited start the fall season, as the team continues to grow through hard work and dedication, while remembering to have fun.”
WARSAW
Girls Soccer
Coach: Sue Ackerman
Last season’s record: 14-4, LCAA Division III champions
Notable athletes: Katrelle Grover (goalkeeper), Natasha Wick (forward), Brenna Ackerman-Gay (midfielder), Lauryn Carmichael (midfielder), Marina Cox (midfielder), Maria Prattico (midfielder), Ellie Tangeman (midfielder)
Coach’s outlook: “We’re looking forward to this season and competitive schedule. This is a building and restructuring year for us as we lost 10 Seniors last year but don’t count us out. We may have lost some superb players, but what you didn’t see is what we have been developing behind the scenes. You knew what to expect when you played Warsaw and some of our opponents may be surprised with the level of competitiveness we still possess. The girls are training and working hard to show up on the pitch as a cohesive, strong team.
WHEATLAND-CHILI
Girls Soccer
Coach: Jennifer Quinn
Last season’s record: 15-3-2, lost in Class C2 final to Byron-Bergen
Notable athletes: Emily Parker (midfielder)m Chyene Whitcomb (midfielder), Alison Farrell (forward), Julia Lynch (midfielder), Marena DeBruyne (goalkeeper), Sienna Mekker (midfielder), Lillian Swavely (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “The team is excited to get started with the season. They put in a lot of work in the off season with their clubs and on their own to be ready to compete in the Genesee Region and beyond this fall.”
YORK (with Pavilion)
Girls Soccer
Coach: Victor VanVliet
Last season’s record: 7-10, lost in sectional to Holley
Notable athletes: Ella Conway (goalkeeper), Blake Holthaus (midfielder), Ella Tillotson (midfielder), Lily Beardsley (forward), Lia Lombardo (defender), Lily Donnan (defender), Audrey Koch (forward)
Coach’s outlook: “With all the butterflies out due to the merger of last season, we are looking forward to focusing on the task at hand and growing as a unit.”