CANANDAIGUA — Going into this week’s Section V Alpine Ski Championships, Wayland-Cohocton/Dansville girls’ coach Greg Murray was unsure of what to expect from his team. He knew his group was capable of finishing near the front of the pack within Class B. But a sectional championship — was that too much to ask?
The answer to that question was provided by Murray’s group of athletes on the mountain at Bristol, where, despite being down a competitor due to injury, Way-Coh/Dansville claimed the ‘B’ title behind top-five performances from Callie Little and Naava Gibson.
“I went into sectionals thinking that we had a shot at winning but I was truly just hoping for a top-three finish,” said Murray. “We were down a girl, as Olivia Schecter was injured before sectionals. It was great to have her show up and cheer on her teammates. Some of the boys’ team also ditched school — sorry teachers — and showed up to support the girls, which was great to see. There were also many teachers and parents that played hooky — some of them did get sunburnt so that could count as a sick day — to come and cheer on the girls. I told the girls that morning, the goal for the day was to have fun and finish. You can’t win if you don’t finish.”
Not only did W-C/D finish, it finished strong, with Little putting forth a fourth-place finish in giant slalom and Gibson following close behind in sixth place. MaryLy Nielsen finished 14th, while Mattie Deusenbery came in 28th. The effort in GS put W-C/D in second place entering the afternoon slalom race.
“Slalom tends to be one of our stronger events, so I was feeling pretty good,” said Murray. “The plan for the afternoon remained the same — have fun and finish.”
In the slalom event, Little and Gibson fared even better than they had in GS, with little finishing second and Gibson coming in third, while Nielsen finished 11th and Deusenbery finished 20th to give their team the championship victory.
“We finished fourth overall (Class A and B combined), which is a pretty amazing accomplishment for a smaller school,” said Murray. “I couldn’t be more proud of how these girls competed. I honestly would have been proud even if we finished last. They are a great group of girls that are super fun to be around. They are the true definition of a ‘team’ and I have never heard one of them get down on a teammate when things go wrong. It is a true honor to coach them.
“There are no seniors on the team, so I can’t wait to see what they can do next year. I also want to give a big shout out to the Bristol Mountain Race Crew for the tremendous job they did keeping the race hill in the best condition possible. Warm weather and sunshine may be great for ‘ski moms,’ but it is not the best conditions for ski racing. We also need to thank Todd Bialecki (Section V Alpine Chair) for all the work behind the scenes making these two days run as smoothly as possible. It is much appreciated.”
Final team scores from the girls’ event were not submitted.
LIVONIA/GENESEO BOYS AGAIN REACH MOUNTAIN TOP
For the second consecutive season, the Livonia/Geneseo boys finished the season as Class B champions with a phenomenal performance at Bristol on Monday. The Lakers seized an early advantage in giant slalom, finishing with a low score of 20 points, ahead of Alfred-Almond who was in second place with a team score of 25 points. Pacing L/G to the early advantage was medalist Chas Doerflinger, who finished third, while Jackson McEnerney placed eighth and Aidan O’Keefe finished ninth. Caden Cavo also provided an 11th-place finish for the Lakers.
In the afternoon slalom event, L/G extended its lead by scoring a Class B-low 13 points, again ahead of Alfred-Almond, who finished as runner-up with a team score of 22 points in slalom. McCenerney medaled this time with a second-place finish, while O’Keefe finished seventh, George Christian came in eighth and Doerflinger finished 17th.
Livonia/Geneseo finished the day with a team total of 33 points, which beat runner-up A-A’s total of 47 points.
“The team showed up eager and motivated at the possibility of repeating as Class B champions and it was a team effort to accomplish their goal,” said L/G head coach Jim Brownell.
L/G’s girls’ team also fared well, finishing in fifth place overall.
“Very excited about how the ladies skied today,” added Brownell. “With the entire team coming back next year, this was a performance that we can build on.”
