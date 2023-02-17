CANANDAIGUA — Going into this week’s Section V Alpine Ski Championships, Wayland-Cohocton/Dansville girls’ coach Greg Murray was unsure of what to expect from his team. He knew his group was capable of finishing near the front of the pack within Class B. But a sectional championship — was that too much to ask?

The answer to that question was provided by Murray’s group of athletes on the mountain at Bristol, where, despite being down a competitor due to injury, Way-Coh/Dansville claimed the ‘B’ title behind top-five performances from Callie Little and Naava Gibson.

