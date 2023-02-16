CANANDAIGUA — The Batavia alpine ski team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Tuesday and Thursday at the Section V Championships on Bristol Mountain. With warm conditions gracing the Western New York region, conditions for racing were challenging, but the Blue Devils managed to forge through and record a number of notable performances.
“Bristol’s race hill, Comet, was very soft and made for large ruts and big piles of snow to navigate,” said Batavia head coach Matt Holman. “Although the conditions were difficult, the mountain’s race crew did an excellent job getting the course ready for racing.”
Each day of championship racing featured two runs of giant slalom in the morning and two runs of slalom in the afternoon.
On Monday, the Batavia boys’ team finished 10th despite fielding an incomplete team this season. Ben Stone, a junior, placed 22nd in combined giant slalom, while adding a 20th-place finish in the first run of giant slalom. Ethan Bradley finished 31st in the combined giant slalom and 23rd in the first run of slalom.
On Tuesday, the Batavia girls finished eighth as a team, with Lily Wagner leading the way with an 18th-place finish in combined slalom and a 24th-place finish in the first run of Giant Slalom.
Abby Bestine also performed well, finishing 27th in the combined giant slalom, while Quinn Woeller recorded a 25th-place finish in the first run of slalom.
All three of Batavia’s competitors on the girls’ side are underclasswomen, including Wagner, a junior, and two sophomores, Bestine and Woeller.
A total of 12 teams competed at the Section V Alpine Ski Championships.
