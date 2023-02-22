ALEXANDER — In the third matchup of the season between Genesee Region League foes, No. 8 Alexander took down No. 9 Kendall 68-55 to open up the Section V Class C2 tournament on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Dylan Pohl led the way for Alexander with a big double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Trent Woods added 17 points and seven assists.

