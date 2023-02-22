ALEXANDER — In the third matchup of the season between Genesee Region League foes, No. 8 Alexander took down No. 9 Kendall 68-55 to open up the Section V Class C2 tournament on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Dylan Pohl led the way for Alexander with a big double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, while Trent Woods added 17 points and seven assists.
Freshman Kingston Woods was also solid in the win with 13 points.
Zach Barrett led Kendall with 19 points in the losing effort.
Kendall opened up hot and led by five after the first quarter but the Trojans would use a big second quarter to eventually get out to a 15-point second half lead. The Eagles led 22-17 after one but were held to just four second-quarter points.
Kendall was able to cut the lead to six in the fourth quarter before Alexander pulled away.
Alexander will now meet No. 1 seed Pembroke in the quarterfinals.
“We were disappointed in our loss last week to Kendall and wanted to make sure it didn’t happen again,” Alexander head coach Wayne Hanley said. “The kids worked hard in practice all week and it showed on the court. We know we have a tough task ahead of us against No. 1 seed Pembroke who is ridding a 19-game winning streak and we will have to have our best game to compete against a great team.”
NO. 10 PAVILION 80, NO. 7 RED JACKET 73
Pavilion: Case Cummins (25 points, 12 rebounds); Zack Tilloton (20 points, nine steals, six assists); Colton Dziekan (17 points, three assists); Landon Stoddard (15 points, six rebounds, five assists).
Note: Pavilion trailed by 17 midway through the third quarter.
Coach’s Quote: “Give credit to Red Jacket, they came out firing on all cylinders and forced us to adjust. They never quit and Siberto is a gamer. Rolling his ankle in the second half he went out momentarily but came back in and gave everything he had for his teammates,” Pavilion head coach Jack Jeffres said.
NO. 6 WHEATLAND-CHILI 73, NO. 11 MARION 36
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (26 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (19 points); Terry Bayly-Henshaw (18 points).
Marion: Michael Phillips (16 points); Liam Phelps (12 points).
NO. 5 CUBA-RUSHFORD 70, NO. 12 CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 57
Caledonia-Mumford: Nate Doll (24 points, 10 rebounds); Donny Peet (10 points, six assists, five steals); Braeden Fonte (10 points).
Cuba-Rushford: Jacob Smith (16 points); Braedon Wight (14 points); Luke Brooks (13 points); Jack Frank (10 points).
NO. 7 PERRY 60, NO. 10 EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS 55
Perry: Devon Szwaczkowski (14 points, 15 rebounds); Matt Givens (17 points); Bryce Tallman (11 points); Braeden Wolfanger (nine points) Carson Petrie (nine points).
NO. 7 ATTICA 51, NO. 10 WAYLAND-COHOCTON 28
Attica: Olivia Mercado (13 points, 14 rebounds); Nalani Mercado (10 points); Elise Dressel (nine points); Jaclyn Torry (seven assists); Molly Gersitz (six points, 10 rebounds).
