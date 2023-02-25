Oakfield-Alabama advanced to the Class C2 semifinal with a win on Friday night. Photo provided

OAKFIELD — Two-time defending champion Oakfield-Alabama cruised into the Section V Class C2 semifinal with an 84-28 victory over Clyde-Savannah on Friday night. The No. 3 Hornets advance to take on fellow defending sectional champ, No. 2 York, on Monday at a site to be determined. York defeated No. 7 Perry on Friday to punch its ticket to the sectional semifinal.

Kyle Porter paced the Hornets’ wire-to-wire victory, scoring a game-high 17 points while doling out five assists and recording three steals. Colton Yasses scored 15 points, while Brayden Smith chipped in nine points and came away with three steals for O-A. Noah Currier added nine points, four assists and four steals for the Hornets (18-3).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags