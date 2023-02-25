OAKFIELD — Two-time defending champion Oakfield-Alabama cruised into the Section V Class C2 semifinal with an 84-28 victory over Clyde-Savannah on Friday night. The No. 3 Hornets advance to take on fellow defending sectional champ, No. 2 York, on Monday at a site to be determined. York defeated No. 7 Perry on Friday to punch its ticket to the sectional semifinal.
Kyle Porter paced the Hornets’ wire-to-wire victory, scoring a game-high 17 points while doling out five assists and recording three steals. Colton Yasses scored 15 points, while Brayden Smith chipped in nine points and came away with three steals for O-A. Noah Currier added nine points, four assists and four steals for the Hornets (18-3).
“Tonight was a good start to sectionals,” said O-A head coach Ryan Stehlar. “The team brought great energy on defense to help set the tone to the game. They shared the ball very well and stayed disciplined. This was a great team win. We can enjoy the win tonight, but tomorrow we have to get back to work and focus on the next game.”
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 2 YORK 78, NO. 7 PERRY 38
York: Jake Pangrazio (26 points); Tyler Brady (15 points); Connor Rodwell (Nine points); Joe Bauer (Eight points)
Perry: Matt Givens (13 points); Bryce Tallman (12 points)
CLASS C3 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 2 BYRON-BERGEN 84, NO. 10 PAVILION 57
Byron-Bergen: Braedyn Chambry (26 points, 16 rebounds); David Brumsted (14 points, eight rebounds, three assists); Ryan Muscarella (14 points, five rebounds, three assists); Gianni Ferrara (10 points, six rebounds, four assists); Colin Martin (Nine points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals); Brendan Pimm (Eight points)
Pavilion: Colton Dziekan (19 points, five rebounds, four assists); Zack Tillotson (13 points, eight rebounds); Case Cummins (11 points, seven rebounds)
Coach’s Quote: “We had a difficult time stopping Colton Dziekan in the first half,” said B-B head coach Roxanne Noeth. “Made a couple of adjustments at halftime, and did a much better job in the second half. It was a good test after 10 days off. We get a familiar foe on Monday in Wheatland-Chili. We have a couple of days to prepare. Looking forward to the next challenge.”
Coach’s Quote: “Byron-Bergen will be a tough out for anyone. I’m proud of the way our guys battled tonight and never stopped believing in themselves or each other,” said Pavilion head coach Jack Jeffres. “These guys have exemplified what it truly means to be a team all season. I love every member of this team and can’t thank them enough for the effort and great attitude they brought everyday. They continued moving the bar forward and building the foundation for the Pavilion Basketball program.”
CLASS C3 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 6 WHEATLAND-CHILI 67, NO. 3 SOUTH SENECA 56
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (26 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (14 points); Terry Bayly-Henshaw (13 points)
South Seneca: Paul Clemenson (24 points)
CLASS C3 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 4 WARSAW 82, NO. 5 CUBA-RUSHFORD 51
Warsaw: Quinton Librock (22 points); Patrick Klump (15 points, eight steals, six rebounds, five assists); Bailey Schell (15 points, five rebounds, four steals)
Cuba-Rushford: Finn Ricketts (12 points); Luke Brooks (11 points); Jack Frank (10 points)
CLASS C1 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 2 AVON 62, NO. 7 SODUS 33
Avon: Lee Hartke (18 points, five rebounds, five steals); Josh Harter (14 points, five assists); Hudson Volpe (Eight points, 15 rebounds); Michael Rowland (Eight points, seven rebounds)
Sodus: Amonte Barr (14 points); Angel Padilla (Nine points)
CLASS B2 PRE-QUARTERFINAL - NO. 7 ATTICA 62, NO. 10 NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT 29
Attica: Cole Harding (17 points, 15 rebounds); Jack Janes (14 points, four steals); Noah Wheeler (10 points); Clayton Bezon (Eight points, eight rebounds)
North Rose-Wolcott: Axton Paul (Nine points)
Coach’s Quote: “I thought we played a really nice first half tonight,” said Attica hea coach Rob Crowley. “We played with good defensive energy. I like that we didn’t use any excuses, with the game being changed multiple times and not being able to practice the last couple days due to the weather as a crutch. The boys just came out and gave their best effort on the defensive end which made it a fun game. Now we have to bounce back tomorrow night vs. a tough Dansville team and do it again.”
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 2 MT. MORRIS , NO. 7 HAMMONDSPORT
Mt. Morris: Bryson Constantino (29 points, seven 3-pointers); Payton Bownds (13 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, six steals)
Hammondsport: No report submitted.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 4 ELBA 66, NO. 5 SCIO/FRIENDSHIP 47
Elba: Jake Engle (16 points); Ashton Bezon (15 points); Nicholas Scott (15 points)
Scio/Friendship: Brendon Loucks (24 points); Ethan Davenport (16 points)
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 1 DANSVILLE 56, NO. 9 PENN YAN 45
Dansville: Chelsie Tyler (20 points, three rebounds, three steals); Megan Tyler (14 points, four rebounds)
Penn Yan: No report submitted.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 3 LYNDONVILLE 56, NO. 6 SOUTH SENECA 45
Lyndonville: Addison Dillenbeck (15 points, six rebounds, three steals); Haley Shaffer (10 points, 12 rebounds, four steals); Ashley Stephens (Eight points, 17 rebounds, three steals)
South Seneca: No report submitted.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.