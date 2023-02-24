PERRY — The No. 8 Yellowjackets rolled through visiting No. 9 Cuba-Rushford in Class C2 action on Thursday night, using double-digit scoring performances from Jaelyn Morris and Nellie Koronas. Perry downed the Rebels, 44-18, to punch their ticket to the sectional quarterfinal.
The Yellowjackets move on to face No. 1 Lyons on Saturday at 2 p.m.
NO. 3 GANANDA 54, NO. 14 LETCHWORTH 18
Gananda: Kaylee Marvin (20 points, scored 1,000th point of career); Nicole Cruz (Nine points); Eva Jenny (Eight points)
Letchworth: Morgan Brace (Five points, seven rebounds); Annika Milillo (Four points); Charity Scott (Three points)
NO. 4 WELLSVILLE 44, NO. 5 BATH-HAVERLING 36
Wellsville: Natalie Adams (11 points)
Bath-Haverling: Meredith Czajkowski (15 points, eight rebounds)
NO. 6 BATH-HAVERLING 65, NO. 11 EARLY COLLEGE 50
Bath-Haverling: Kobe Moore (14 points); Austin Durand (12 points); Justin Yehl (11 points); Jake Hagadone (10 points)
Early College: Quentin Majors-Brown (26 points); Josh Jefferson (10 points)
