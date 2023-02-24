The Perry girls picked up a big opening-round sectional win on Thursday night. Submitted photo

PERRY — The No. 8 Yellowjackets rolled through visiting No. 9 Cuba-Rushford in Class C2 action on Thursday night, using double-digit scoring performances from Jaelyn Morris and Nellie Koronas. Perry downed the Rebels, 44-18, to punch their ticket to the sectional quarterfinal.

The Yellowjackets move on to face No. 1 Lyons on Saturday at 2 p.m.

