This week the Section V boys basketball tournaments are kicking off with plenty of teams in the mix for a sectional title.
Meanwhile, there are numerous players to keep an eye on as the tournaments begin. Here is a brief look at some of the top athletes throughout Section V small-school hoops:
Class B1
Carter McFollins — Batavia Senior Guard — 5-foot-11 | Averaging 15 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds per game.
The heart of the team, McFollins will do whatever it takes for the team to win. A fantastic scorer in the paint off the drive, he can also be counted on defensively every night.
Ja’Vin McFollins — Batavia Senior Guard — 6-foot-1 | Averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game.
Has shown this year that he can take over a game with his offense at any point. His outside shooting came on at the end of the season which further spread the floor for the Batavia offense.
With an always tough schedule, Batavia put together a strong 16-4 regular season to earn the top seed. The Blue Devils, the Monroe County Division IV champions, will meet the winner of No. 8 Livonia and No. 9 Midlakes at hopme on Saturday.
Connor Feehan — Livonia Junior Guard — 5-foot-9 | Averaging 16.3 points, 2.5 steals and 2 assists per game.
A deadly outside threat, Feehan can take over a game with his 3-point shooting ability.
Chris Coyle — Livonia Senior Forward — 6-foot-4 | Averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game,
Coyle can also shoot from the outside, but can also use his length and athleticism on the inside both offensively and defensively.
The Bulldogs had an up and down regular season and enter the playoffs as the No. 8 seed at 9-11. They will get No. 9 Midlakes and with a win Livonia will be at top-seeded Batavia on Saturday.
Class B2
Cole Harding — Attica Junior Forward — 6-foot-4 | Averaging 21.8 points and 11 rebounds per game.
One of a solid triple threat for the Blue Devils, Harding has shown he can get it done both inside and outside.
Jack Janes — Attica Junior Guard — 6-foot-3 | Averaging 15.9 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Another threat for the Blue Devils that can score from the inside and outside. His size as a guard makes him a tough cover for defenders.
Attica had an up-and-down season but earned the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 North Rose-Wolcott on Wednesday. With a win, the Blue Devils will get a tough matchup with Dansville but have shown they can play with anyone on any given night.
Collin Gray — Dansville Senior Forward — 6-foot-2 | Averaging 16 points, 6 rebounds per game.
A strong two-way big man that can shoot, dribble and play in the post.
Merritt Holly Jr. — Le Roy Forward — 6-foot-5 | Averaging 24.9 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Already in his fourth varsity season, Holly Jr. reached the 1,000-point mark for his career this winter. Dominating in the paint with his size, he also has a solid outside jumper and has shown with just a little offensive help he can win a game nearly on his own.
Le Roy’s back and forth season saw the Knights finish at 11-9 but they grabbed the No. 3 seed and will host the winner of No. 6 Bath-Haverling and No. 11 Early College in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Class C1
Josh Harter — Avon Sophomore Guard — Height unlisted | Averaging 14 points and six assists per game this season.
A deadly threat from beyond the 3-point arc, Harter set the Section V record with 14 made 3-pointers in a win over Mt. Morris earlier this season.
Hudson Volpe — Avon Senior Forward — Height unlisted | Averaging 14 points and 14 rebounds per game.
A monster in the post, Volpe is a double-double machine. However, he is just one of a contingent of players that can be counted on. Volpe’s experience as a three-year varsity player will also be huge.
Avon finished the regular season at a solid 16-4 and earned the No. 2 seed. The Braves will get the winner of No. 7 Sodus and No. 10 Addison on Friday night with a rematch with No. 1 seed Rochester Academy possibly looming in the finals.
Ryan Whitney — Geneseo Senior Forward — 6-foot-2 | Averaging 18.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
Whitney can knock down the three and handle the ball while also presenting a significant threat on the defensive side of the ball. Geneseo is expecting to make a run at a title this winter.
Ethan Bennett — Geneseo Senior Forward — 6-foot-3 | Averaging 18.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
Bennett has been one of the top sharpshooters in the Livingston Conference and also provides great athleticism and versatility to a Blue Devils’ lineup that is preparing for a sectional run.
Class C2
Cayden Pfalzer — Pembroke Senior Guard — 6-foot-3 | Averaging 21.6 points per game.
A four-year varsity player, Pfalzer is an absolutely dynamic scorer. He can shoot from deep, play in the mid-range and get to the bucket with the best of them. Also reached the 1,000-point mark for his career this winter.
Tyson Totten — Pembroke Junior Guard — 6-foot-2 | Averaging 20.6 points per game.
The second of the Dragons’ two impressive scoring threats, Totten gets to the bucket with ease with his athleticism and can also shoot from three when he needs to. Totten needs one point to reach 1,000 for his career.
Chase Guzdek — Pembroke Senior Forward — 6-foot-4 | Averaging 10.6 points and 8 rebounds per game.
A beast in the paint, Guzdek can take over a game down low as he did in the season-ending win over Oakfield-Alabama. Always in the mix for a double-double.
Maddox Timothy — York Senior Guard — 6-foot | Averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds, four assists per game.
Timothy has grown as an offensive threat throughout his career and that has peaked this season. A dynamic scorer, he can also distribute the ball, while he can be tenacious on defense.
Jake Pangrazio — York Junior Forward — 6-foot-3 | Averaging 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists per game.
An inside-outside threat, Pangrazio can be deadly from beyond the arc but can also battle inside. Meanwhile, his defense has improved from last year to this year.
York will enter the Class C2 tournament at 18-2 and as the No. 2 seed. The Golden Knights will meet the winner of No. 7 Perry and No. 10 Eugenio Maria de Hostos in the quarterfinal round.
Kyle Porter — Oakfield-Alabama Senior Guard — 6-foot | Averaging 18.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 steals.
The top scorer for the Hornets this season, Porter likes to shoot and likes to shoot from deep. But he has also shown is game is much more than that recently.
Brayden Smith — Oakfield-Alabama Senior guard — 6-foot | Averaging 10.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals per night.
Not your prototypical point guard, Smith does an excellent job handling the ball and distributing, while he also can score both inside and outside.
Noah Currier — Oakfield-Alabama Senior Guard — 6-foot | Averaging 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists per game.
One of the most athletic players on the floor, his speed can be a game-changer. On the defensive side of the ball, he will often draw the opponents’ toughest assignment.
O-A dropped its final game of the regular season to Pembroke but is still 17-3 and heading in as the No. 3 seed. The two-time defending champs will get the winner of No. 6 Gananda and No. 11 Clyde-Savannah in the quarterfinals.
Class C3
Braedyn Chambry — Byron-Begenn Junior Forward — 6-foot-4 | Averaging 17.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
Big man controls the paint for the Bees and dominated the GR on the inside this season.
David Brumsted — Byron-Bergen Senior Guard — 6-foot | Averaging 14.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.1 assists per game.
Does a little bit of everything and has quietly put together a strong campaign. Well-rounded player on both ends of the floor.
Gianni Ferrara — Byron-Bergen Senior Guard — 5-foot-9 | Averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals per game.
Point guard runs the floor and provides plenty of energy both offensively and defensively. Solid ball distributor with the ability to put up plenty of points.
Byron-Bergen put together an 18-2 regular season and earned the No. 2 seed in the Class C3 bracket. The Bees will play the winner of No. 7 Red Jacket and No. 10 Pavilion in the quarterfinals.
Leighton Williams — Wheatland-Chili Sophomore Guard — 5-foot-10 | Averaging 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists per game.
Really came onto the scene this season as a fantastic scorer and multifaceted offensive threat. Also distributes the ball well and rebounds tough despite his smaller size.
Jaden Schwenebraten — Wheatland-Chili Freshman Guard — 5-foot-9 | Averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds per game.
Another of the Wildcats’ young guns, he has shown to be able to carry a team offensively in a number of different ways,
Class D1
Jordan Welker — Notre Dame Senior Guard — 5-foot-7 | Averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals per game.
The Irish point guard is a threat from the outside at all times but also does a good job finding some of the other weapons on offense. Can also be very scrappy on the defensive end.
Ryan Fitzpatrick — Notre Dame Junior Guard — 6-foot-2 | Averaging 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 steals per game.
Missed a bulk of the season with a knee injury but has come back and is beginning to round into top form.
Notre Dame battled injuries this season but got healthy down the stretch to finish at 14-6 and as the No. 3 seed in Class D1. The Fighting Irish will meet No. 6 Honeoye on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Class D2
Payton Bownds — Mt. Morris Senior Forward — 5-foot-11 | Averaging 11.9 points, 8.3 rebounds per game.
Undersized as a forward, does a good job with positioning down low and has multiple ways he can score.