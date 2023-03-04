Photo Provided The Notre Dame boys advanced to the Class D1 title game with a win over Fillmore on Tuesday night.

ROCHESTER — Looking for its second sectional title in a row, Notre Dame was right with top-seeded Avoca/Prattsburgh on Saturday in the Section V Class D1 championship game.

The Fighting Irish were down just four at the half but the third quarter was when the proverbial wheels started to fall off.

