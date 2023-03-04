ROCHESTER — Looking for its second sectional title in a row, Notre Dame was right with top-seeded Avoca/Prattsburgh on Saturday in the Section V Class D1 championship game.
The Fighting Irish were down just four at the half but the third quarter was when the proverbial wheels started to fall off.
Haden Abbott scored 14 of his game-high 28 points in the third as the Titans outscored Notre Dame 33-16 to break open a close game en route to a 93-67 victory at Blue Cross Arena.
In all, Avoca/Prattsburgh outscored the Fighting Irish 55-33 in the second half to pull away,
Four players reached double figures for Avoca/Prattsburgh as Evan Campbell finished with 19, while Jamel Crowder had 18 and Macoy Putnam chipped in with 16, including 13 in the first half to keep the Titans in the lead.
Jay Antinore led the way for Notre Dame as he finished with 17 points, while Jaden Sherwood and Ryan Fitzpatrick each finished with 15 on the night.
Jordan Welker added 11 points for the Fighting Irish, who were down just 23-21 after the first quarter and 38-34 at halftime.
Notre Dame finished the first season of the Mikey Rapone era at a solid 16-7.
