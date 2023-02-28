BLOOMFIELD — The greatest game nobody had a chance to watch.
Due to connection issues at Bloomfield High School, the Daily News was unable to provide live coverage of the Class C1 semifinal between Avon and Geneseo, a game that lived up to its billing as one of the most exciting of the season.
Three-time defending sectional champion Avon won the rubber match between the two Livingston Conference foes, with Hudson Volpe carrying a heavy load en route to a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Josh Harter added a solid performance to help propel the Braves, netting 17 points and securing five reobunds during the win. Michael Rowland scored nine points and secured 11 rebouns for Avon, while Lee Hartke added 11 points. Avon had previously beaten Geneseo, 73-65, on Jan. 27 after falling to the Blue devils, 81-72, on Dec. 16.
Geneseo seized an early 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Braves came storming back, outscoring Geneseo, 22-8, during the second quarter to take a 28-25 advantage entering the break. Avon continued its momentum into the second half, winning each of the final two quarters to cement the six-point win.
Ethan Bennett paced Genseo with 17 points, while Kellen O’Brien scored 13 points for the Blue Devils, and Ryan Whitney and Eghosa Okpefe each scored 10 points apiece.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of our team,” said Geneseo head coach Gregg Hepler. “They competed at the highest level and just fell short to a very good Avon team.”
No. 3 Geneseo concludes its season at 17-5, while No. 2 Avon improves to 18-4 and advances to take on No. 5 Northstar Christian in the Class C1 final scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.
