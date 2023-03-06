ROCHESTER — In search of its fourth consecutive sectional title, No. 2 Avon’s quest for sectional immortality was brought to an abrupt halt by the surging No. 5 Northstar Christian Knights, as the Knights claimed the Class C1 title on Sunday at Blue Cross Arena. Justin Robinson and Andrew Eschner scored 17 each to lead NC to a 60-52 victory.

The Braves traded blows with the Knights early on but found themselves trailing 29-22 at the halftime break. Robinson poured in 14 of his 17 in the first half to help the Knights stake their claim to the edge. The Braves failed to make a 3-pointer in the opening 16 minutes of the game.

