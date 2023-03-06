ROCHESTER — In search of its fourth consecutive sectional title, No. 2 Avon’s quest for sectional immortality was brought to an abrupt halt by the surging No. 5 Northstar Christian Knights, as the Knights claimed the Class C1 title on Sunday at Blue Cross Arena. Justin Robinson and Andrew Eschner scored 17 each to lead NC to a 60-52 victory.
The Braves traded blows with the Knights early on but found themselves trailing 29-22 at the halftime break. Robinson poured in 14 of his 17 in the first half to help the Knights stake their claim to the edge. The Braves failed to make a 3-pointer in the opening 16 minutes of the game.
Out of the locker room Avon struggled to get their legs under them, as Northstar Christian unleashed a 19-8 run. Trailing by 13 heading to the final quarter, the Braves made it interesting, cutting their deficit to as little as five. The Knights ultimately put the game away after a press break led to a 3-point play from Eschner with 43.7 seconds left. In essence, that play put the game on ice.
Hudson Volpe led the Braves with 15 points. Michael Rowland and Josh Harter each chipped in 11 points for the Braves, while Trevor Stroud added 10.
Gavin Jones provided 13 points for the Knights to join Robinson and Eschner in double figures. Lorenzo Janesi chipped in seven points, all in the second half.
Northstar Christian moves on to the first Class C crossover game where they will take on Class C3 champion Lyons. The winner will take on Class C2 champion Pembroke for the right to play in Saturday’s Far West Regionals contest.
