ROCHESTER — Playing without starter Sawyer Siverling and having senior guard Ja’Vin McFollins on the bench in foul trouble for much of the morning, No. 1 seed Batavia still had its eyes still firmly set on its first sectional title since 2016 against No. 2 Newark on Saturday in the Class B1 championship game.
However, whenever the Blue Devils would make a run, they would be answered right back by Newark every step of the way.
Brayden Steve hit a huge 3-pointer with just over a minute to play — his only made bucket of the second half — to break a 50-50 tie and the Reds would go on to hold off Batavia 60-55.
Steve finished with a team-high 18 points on the night, while Raeshawn Howard added 15 and Kellen Foster hit for 12.
Carter McFollins led Batavia with 16 points.
Batavia started off the game up 4-0 before Newark reeled off eight straight points, led by a pair of triples from Steve midway through the frame. A bucket from Ja’Vin McFollins momentarily stemmed the tied before a Howard basket in the point started the Reds on a 7-2 spurt to close out the frame.
Howard had four points during the run and Steve hit three from the charity stripe as the lead extended to 15-8. Meanwhile, Ja’Vin McFollins was hit with his third foul of the game with less than a minute to play in the quarter and he wouldn’t see the floor the rest of the half.
A pair of free throws from Howard with 6:43 left in the half got the Reds’ lead out to nine at 20-11 before the Blue Devils would make a run.
A three-point play from Carter McFollins started Batavia on a 13-3 run over the next four minutes as it grabbed a 24-23 lead with 2:40 left in the half on a triple from Carter Mullen. Mullen hit a pair of threes during the run for the Blue Devils.
After Newark quickly grabbed the lead back, a three from Carter McFollins put Batavia back out in front at 27-25.
Mullen had 11 points, all in the second quarter, for the Blue Devils.
With a minute left in the half, Steve hit another three-pointer and the Reds would take a 28-27 lead into the locker room.
The Blue Devils defense would step up in the third as they would hold Newark to just eight points, but the offense wasn’t able to follow suit
While Ja’Vin McFollins picked up his fourth foul early in the third, Carter McFollins scored six of Batavia’s eight points in the frame as it would again trail by just one, 36-35, heading to the final eight minutes.
Early in the fourth, Mikey McKenzie — the hero of Batavia’s semifinal win — hit a pair of big threes to put Batavia up 41-38. A bucket down low from Justin Smith again had the Blue Devils up three at 43-40. But again Newark would respond.
Foster hit a big three to tie the game at 43, while after the teams traded baskets, he would again hit from beyond the arc to knot the game at 48.
The game was tied at 50 with 1:29 left to play after a basket from Rashawd Christie but Steve would connect on that monstrous, off-balance three with just over a minute to play to give the Reds a lead they would never relinquish.
Howard and Steve made seven free throws down the stretch to help close it out.
Ja’Vin and Carter McFollins and McKenzie were named to the all-tournament team for Batavia, while Steve was named the Class B1 MVP.
McKenzie added nine points in the losing effort for the Blue Devils, while Christie chipped in with eight.
