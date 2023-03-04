Courtesy of Steve Ognibene No. 1 seed Batavia fell to No. 2 Newark in the Class B1 championship game on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena.

ROCHESTER — Playing without starter Sawyer Siverling and having senior guard Ja’Vin McFollins on the bench in foul trouble for much of the morning, No. 1 seed Batavia still had its eyes still firmly set on its first sectional title since 2016 against No. 2 Newark on Saturday in the Class B1 championship game.

However, whenever the Blue Devils would make a run, they would be answered right back by Newark every step of the way.

