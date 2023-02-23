LIVONIA — With 2:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of Livonia’s Class B1 opening round matchup with No. 9 Midlakes, Bulldogs senior captain Chris Coyle caught the ball on the left wing, a few feet in front of the Livonia student section. Guarded closely by Midlakes’ Diallo Lewis, Coyle proceeded to blow past the Screaming Eagles defender, drive along the baseline, and elevate from the left block, soaring through the air toward the basket and powering a two-handed slam through the rim that increased his team’s lead to eight points.
Coyle’s emphatic finish was part of a 16-7 fourth-quarter run and proved to be the dagger during the ‘Dogs first-round win, as No. 8 Livonia finished strong over the final couple of minutes to protect their home court with a 61-53 victory.