Tricia Davenport/For The Daily News

COHOCTON — The run for the Elba boys basketball team came to an end Monday night in the Section V Class D2 semifinals at Wayland-Cohocton High School.

Cayden Lawson poured in a game-high 31 points and No. 1 seed Jasper-Troupsburg took care of the No. 4 seed Lancers 59-46 to advance to Saturday’s final at the Blue Cross Arena.

