COHOCTON — The run for the Elba boys basketball team came to an end Monday night in the Section V Class D2 semifinals at Wayland-Cohocton High School.
Cayden Lawson poured in a game-high 31 points and No. 1 seed Jasper-Troupsburg took care of the No. 4 seed Lancers 59-46 to advance to Saturday’s final at the Blue Cross Arena.
J-T improved to 19-3 and will meet No. 2 seed Mt. Morris for the title at 1 p.m.
Cash Bouton added 17 points in the win as he and Lawson combined for 48 of J-T’s 59 points on the night.
Nicholas Scott led the way for Elba with 15 points, while Connor Scott added 14 and Ashton Bezon chipped in with seven in the losing effort.
Elba finished its season at 7-15.
NO. 1 LYONS 70, NO. 4 WARSAW 48
The underdog Tigers had the Lions on the ropes, trailing by just seven after three quarters, but were unable to pull off the upset as Lyons pulled away for the semifinal win.
Ty Joy led Warsaw with 16 points, while Jake Sawdey had 11 points and seven rebounds, Quinton Librock had eight points and Patrick Klump finished with five points and eight rebounds.
Warsaw finished its solid season at 16-6.
Lyons got 17 points each from Jaiden Lopez and JC Walker, with Lopez netting 13 in the first half and Walker 10 in the fourth quarter.
Lyons is now 21-1 and will meet No. 6 Wheatland-Chili in the title game on Friday night at the Blue Cross Arena at 5 p.m.
