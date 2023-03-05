ROCHESTER — At halftime of Saturday afternoon’s Section V Class D2 championship game, despite being down by one to top-seeded Jasper-Troupsburg, No. 2 Mount Morris ran into the locker room yelling ‘let’s finish this.’
And finish it is exactly what the Blue Devils did.
Mt. Morris used a balanced effort and had three players score in double figures, while the Blue Devils defense put on a clinic in the fourth quarter as they shut down the high-powered Wildcats to pull away for a convincing 70-56 win.
The title for Mt. Morris is the program’s second in five years after having not brought home a block in 50 seasons prior to 2018.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout said. “We’ve had the same group together for three years. We won one game two years ago and they just could have folded up and quit. But they just kept working harder and harded and two years later we win with the same team.”
Ben Bacon led the way for the Blue Devils with a team-high 15 points, while Mason Santini had 14 and tournament MVP Payton Bownds chipped in with 12 in the win.
“I wanted it really badly. We’ve really been working hard the last three years,” Bacon said. “We knew it would be a little rough for a few years but we knew in time it would pay off. We came in tonight knowing that no matter what we weren’t going to let our team lose.”
Meanwhile, the Mt. Morris defense did the rest.
After J-T had cut a double-digit lead down to four early in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils would hold the Wildcats scoreless over the final 6:20 of the afternoon, using a 9-0 run to put it away.
Cash Bouton was outstanding on the day in the loss for J-T as he finished with a game-high 26 points. Bouton hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute of the fourth quarter to pull the Wildcats to within four at 58-54 but he wouldn’t see the ball go through the net the rest of the night.
A high-octane first quarter saw neither team lead by more than two before J-T went on a run late in the frame. Down 13-11, a steal and layup from Cayden Lawson started the Vikings on a quick 8-0 spurt as they grabbed a 19-13 advantage with 1:45 left in the first. However, Mt. Morris would counter right back.
A 3-pointer from Owen Yencer started the Blue Devils on a 7-0 run to end the frame, capped with a layup from Bacon on the break as they led 20-19 after the first eight minutes.
Mt. Morris saw its lead get to as many as four early in the second when a Bacon jumper made it 25-21 but the Vikings struck right back.
Eight straight points from Landon Zver and a bucket from Bouton had J-T suddenly right back in front at 31-25 with just over three minutes to play.
But back would come the Blue Devils.
Chase Young keyed an 8-0 spurt with four points as Mt. Morris took back the lead at 33-31; a layup from Lawson had the Wildcats up one at the break.
Lawson and Zver each had eight points in the losing effort for J-T.
Buckets from Bownds and Santini started the Blue Devils quick in the third quarter and they wouldn’t trail the rest of the night. J-T tied it at 40 on a three-point play from Bouton but Mt. Morris followed with a huge, 14-4 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes to take a 54-44 lead after a Navier Ford putback with three minutes left in the quarter.
“We knew they had the one big guy and he can really score so I knew I had to be big,” Santini said.
Ford came up big in all aspects on Saturday afternoon, finishing with nine points.
Mt. Morris would take that 10-point lead into the final frame up 58-48 where it would put the finishing touches on the win.
“I was just super excited and happy to get the block back and I’m glad to do it with the group we did it with,” Bownds said.
Mt. Morris will now meet Avoca/Prattsburgh in the Class D crossover game.