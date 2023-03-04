ROCHESTER — At halftime of Saturday afternoon’s Section V Class D2 championship game, despite being down by one to top-seeded Jasper-Troupsburg, No. 2 Mount Morris ran into the locker room yelling ‘let’s finish this.’
And finish it is exactly what the Blue Devils did.
Mt. Morris used a balanced effort and had three players score in double figures, while the Blue Devils defense put on a clinic in the fourth quarter as they shut down the high-powered Wildcats to pull away for a convincing 70-56 win.
The title for Mt. Morris is the program’s second in five years after having not brought home a block in 50 seasons prior to 2018.
Ben Bacon led the way for the Blue Devils with a team-high 15 points, while Mason Santini had 14 and tournament MVP Peyton Bownds chipped in with 12 in the win.
Meanwhile, the Mt. Morris defense did the rest.
After J-T had cut a double-digit lead down to four early in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils would hold the Wildcats scoreless over the final 6:20 of the afternoon, using a 9-0 run to put it away.
Cash Bouton was outstanding on the day in the loss for J-T as he finished with a game-high 26 points. Bouton hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first minute of the fourth quarter to pull the Wildcats to within four at 58-54 but he wouldn’t see the ball go through the net the rest of the night.
A high-octane first quarter saw neither team lead by more than two before J-T went on a run late in the frame. Down 13-11, a steal and layup from Cayden Lawson started the Vikings on a quick 8-0 spurt as they grabbed a 19-13 advantage with 1:45 left in the first. However, Mt. Morris would counter right back.
A 3-pointer from Owen Yencer started the Blue Devils on a 7-0 run to end the frame, capped with a layup from Bacon on the break as they led 20-19 after the first eight minutes.
Mt. Morris saw its lead get to as many as four early in the second when a Bacon jumper made it 25-21 but the Vikings struck right back.
Eight straight points from Landon Zver and a bucket from Bouton had J-T suddenly right back in front at 31-25 with just over three minutes to play.
But back would come the Blue Devils.
Chase young keyed an 8-0 spurt with four points as Mt. Morris took back the lead at 33-31; a layup from Lawson had the Wildcats up one at the break.
Lawson and Zver each had eight points in the losing effort for J-T.
Buckets from Bownds and Santini started the Blue Devils quick in the third quarter and they wouldn’t trail the rest of the night. J-T tied it at 40 on a three-point play from Bouton but Mt. Morris followed with a huge, 14-4 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes to take a 54-44 lead after a Navier Ford putback with three minutes left in the quarter.
Ford came up big in all aspects on Saturday afternoon, finishing with nine points.
Mt. Morris would take that 10-point lead into the final frame up 58-48 where it would put the finishing touches on the win.
Mt. Morris will now meet the winner of the Class D1 title game between Notre Dame and Avoca/Prattsburgh.
