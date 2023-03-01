WARSAW — Battling injuries all season, the Notre Dame boys basketball team certainly had its ups and downs. But now that they are healthy, the Fighting Irish are showing how good they can really be.
And they are doing it at the right time.
No. 3 seed Notre Dame had five players score in double figures, while it used a monstrous second half run to break open a close game to pull away for an 81-58 win over No. 2 Fillmore in the Section V Class D1 semifinals on Tuesday night at Warsaw High School.
“We had a balanced scoring attack with five guys in double figures and attacked the boards hard tonight,” Notre Dame head coach Mikey Rapone said. “I’m excited that these guys get to play at Blue Cross Arena after COVID taking it away the past few years. Hopefully, we come out with the same intensity we have had the past three games on Saturday.”
The Fighting Irish (16-6) will meet No. 1 seed and rival Avoca/Prattsburgh (20-2) in the title game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Notre Dame had three players finish the night with double-doubles as it was feasting at the rim while actually struggling from the outside all game long. Ryan Fitzpatrick finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Jaden Sherwood had 17 points and 11 boards and Ryan Antinore finished with 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds in the win.
With the Irish up just 43-37 at the break, Fillmore senior Marcus Bialek immediately cut the lead to three with a triple to start the second half. Six points from Fitzpatrick during a mini-Notre Dame run had the lead back to out eight three minutes later before the Irish would put them game away later in the third and early in the fourth.
Up by six with under three minutes left in the third, Fitzpatrick would score on the break to start Notre Dame on a back-breaking 17-0 run that would span well into the fourth and give it a commanding 69-46 lead. Antinore scored eight points during the decisive run, including six in a row in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter, while Jimmy Fanara started the fourth with four straight points and the Fighting Irish were well on their way.
The Notre Dame defensive stand saw the Eagles go scoreless from the 3:33 mark of the third quarter to the 5:15 point of the fourth quarter.
The closest the game would get the rest of the way was at 69-53 after a 3-pointer from Mitch Ward with four minutes left to play.
Fanara finished the night with 14 points, while Jordan Welker added 13 points and a game-high eight assists for Notre Dame.
Ward had a game-high 27 points in the losing effort for Fillmore, while Bialek at 15 points and Zach Sisson was held to just nine.
“Jaden Sherwood held Sisson to nine points and only three made field goals the entire game,” Rapone said. “He was given the tough defensive job tonight and he answered the call. I thought we played a great second half and were able to weather the storm of not shooting the ball well from the outside.”
Notre Dame and Avoca/Prattsburgh met in the Class D crossover game last season with the Vikings pulling away for a 71-51 victory on their way to a New York State title.
A/P hammered Harley-Allendale-Columbia 76-39 in the other semifinal on Tuesday night.