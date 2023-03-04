ROCHESTER — When Le Roy captured its only Section V title in 2003, its opponent was the same Wellsville program it would see in the Class B2 title game on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena.
Unfortunately for the Oatkan Knights, the results weren’t the same.
The Le Roy offense struggled to gain an sense of rhythm all game long, while the No. 4 Lions used a monster run from the second quarter through the third and a tremendous defensive effort to pull away from the No. 3 Oatkan Knights for a 52-43 win.
Cody Costello led the way for the Lions with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while JJ Howard added 14 points and 10 boards.
Wellsville will now meet Class B1 winner Newark in the Class B state qualifier this week.
“Despite the loss today, we were proud of the boys for all their hard work throughout the season,” Le Roy head coach Matt Weinman said. “Unfortunately we didn’t play our best today to get it done but credit to Wellsville for their execution when they needed it.”
Le Roy started the game hot as it grabbed a 5-0 lead after an Andrew Pocock 3-pointer, while the Knights would then get a big 3-pointer from Maveric McKenzie to up 10-4 with just 1:35 left in the opening quarter.
An Aiden Cowburn jumper closed the gap to 10-7 before an old-fashioned 3-point play from Merritt Holly Jr. brought the Le Roy advantage back out to six.
Holly Jr. led the Oatkan Knights with 21 points on the day to go with a game-high 14 rebounds but it wasn’t enough, No one else for Le Roy had more than six points.
A triple from Wellsville’s Asher Billings had the game down to 13-10 headed to the second.
Holly would then momentarily take over early in the second when he scored six early points for Le Roy as it grabbed an 18-12 lead after a jumper from its junior forward. However, that’s when the lid was put on the basket for the Oatkan Knights.
“I think we were up six when Merritt was called for his third foul in the second quarter,” Weinman said. “I believe they went on a 12-0 run after that. We struggled to make open shots from three and then missed some relatively easy shots that we normally convert. Wellsville drove the ball well and we didn’t do a good enough job containing their penetration.”
A lob to JJ Howard on the inside started Wellsville on what would prove to be a decisive run when Holly picked up his third foul of the game with 4:39 left in the half,. The Lions reeled off 12 straight points, with six coming from Howard, to take a 24-18 lead after a 3-pointer from Cody Costello.
A Holly Jr. jumper at the buzzer would stop the 12-0 spurt but it would only get worse for Le Roy in the third.
Wellsville would hold the Oatkan Knights to just two points over the span of more than 11 minutes as it took complete control.
After a bucket in the paint from Tyler Vogel the Lions had a 36-22 advantage late in the third and they would never seriously be threatened from there.
The Wellsville run would get to 24-4 by the end of the third quarter and the Lions would lead 36-27 with eight minutes to play.
A three-pointer from Pocock on a broken play just over minute into the fourth had Le Roy within six but that was as close as the Knights would get the rest of the way.
A drive from Aiden Riley and a deep trey from Billings had Wellsville back up by 11 with five minutes left and the Lions were well on their way.
Le Roy’s wouldn’t get the deficit below nine the remainder of the afternoon.
In making just the fifth sectional final in program history, Le Roy finished its season at 13-0.