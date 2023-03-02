WAYLAND — Neutral spectators in attendance for Wednesday’s Class B2 semifinal between No. 2 Dansville and No. 3 Le Roy witnessed a wide range of emotions exhibited by the two fan bases in the stands at the Wayland-Cohocton field house.
With the Oatkan Knights’ 49-47 win over the Mustangs, Le Roy fans felt the excitement associated with their team advancing to its first sectional final since 2003. For the Dansville families and fans, the heartbreak displayed was palpable as, once again, the Mustangs fell short of the championship round. Still, Dansville has never advanced to a Section V Boys Basketball final in the program’s history.
Following the two-point win, the Le Roy faithful exploded with joy, embracing its players and coaches after the clock expired, the teams shook hands and made their way to their respective locker rooms. On the other side of the gym, Dansville players, coaches and fans were stricken with sadness, as several contributing seniors had just watched the final seconds of their high school careers tick away. It’s the second-straight season in which the Mustangs have come within one win of advancing to the sectional final, only to come up short.
Merritt Holly Jr. paced Le Roy with a game-high 15 points to go with 14 rebounds throughout a four-quarter defensive struggle. But it wasn’t Holly that was the most significant contributor for the Knights’ in their win, as Andrew Pocock lit up the night early on with a couple of 3-pointers, leading to a strong 12-point performance. Pocock scored nine of Le Roy’s first 11 points when it led 11-0 early in the first quarter. The Knights would carry the early advantage throughout much of the game, until Dansville cut the deficit down to size down the stretch.
Pocock also grabbed six rebounds, while Maveric McKenzie also forth a herculean effort, contributing ample scoring, including knocking down some critical perimeter shots, which is typically not his game. McKenzie scored 10 points, doled out four assists and recorded a couple of steals. McKenzie’s four free throws in the final moments of the fourth quarter helped Le Roy seal the two-point win. Jake Higgins also drained two critical free throws for the Knights down the stretch, while Jean Agosto was the team’s defensive stalwart, helping limit Dansville’s opportunities in the paint. Agosto finished with eight points and four rebounds.
Dansville was propelled by 13 points from Ethan Canfield, who also secured six rebounds, while Collin Gray knocked down some big shots, equaling his teammates’ scoring output while securing five rebounds. The Mustangs’ guards struggled to find their rhythm against the Knights’ helpside defense, which led to a challenging evening for Dansville on the offensive end before it generated a fourth-quarter comeback that pushed Le Roy to the brink of defeat.
Dawson Wadsworth finished with nine points, including a 3-pointer with one second remaining, which cut the deficit from five to two. The Dansville point guard doled out seven assists, while Reese Dixon also had a nice game with nine points and some fine defensive play. Tyler Harris recorded three points for Dansville.
Le Roy advances to take on No. 6 Wellsville in Saturday’s Class B2 Final scheduled for 11 a.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Le Roy has previously played in just four sectional final games, — 1963, 1982 and 2003, the team’s lone championship victory, a year after head coach Matt Weinman’s final season as an Oatkan Knights high school basketball player. Interestingly, Le Roy’s 2003 championship win came over, you guessed it, Wellsville.
The Lions unseated top-seeded Hornell in the other Class B2 semifinal at Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday night.
