WAYLAND — Neutral spectators in attendance for Wednesday’s Class B2 semifinal between No. 2 Dansville and No. 3 Le Roy witnessed a wide range of emotions exhibited by the two fan bases in the stands at the Wayland-Cohocton field house.

With the Oatkan Knights’ 49-47 win over the Mustangs, Le Roy fans felt the excitement associated with their team advancing to its first sectional final since 2003. For the Dansville families and fans, the heartbreak displayed was palpable as, once again, the Mustangs fell short of the championship round. Still, Dansville has never advanced to a Section V Boys Basketball final in the program’s history.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags