Photo provided by Hudson Street Studios Le Roy's Merritt Holly Jr., seen here earlier this season, finished with 33 points in the Oatkan Knights' Class B2 quarterfinal win on Saturday.

LE ROY — After an up-and-down regular season, the Le Roy boys basketball team entered the Section V Class B2 tournament at just 11-9. However, the No. 3 seed Oatkan Knights made a statement on Saturday afternoon against No. 6 Bath-Haverling that they might very well be a force to be reckoned with in the coming weeks.

Merritt Holly Jr. and Jean Agosto dominated in the paint and Le Roy used a massive run to close the first quarter and start the second to break open a close game en route to an easy 77-47 win over the Rams.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags