LE ROY — After an up-and-down regular season, the Le Roy boys basketball team entered the Section V Class B2 tournament at just 11-9. However, the No. 3 seed Oatkan Knights made a statement on Saturday afternoon against No. 6 Bath-Haverling that they might very well be a force to be reckoned with in the coming weeks.
Merritt Holly Jr. and Jean Agosto dominated in the paint and Le Roy used a massive run to close the first quarter and start the second to break open a close game en route to an easy 77-47 win over the Rams.
Holly Jr. couldn’t be stopped as the Oatkan Knights’ leading scorer finished with a game-high 33 points, while Agosto added 18 in the win.
Le Roy trailed 12-10 midway through the opening quarter after a 3-point play from Justin Yehl but an Agosto bucket on the inside would start the Oatkan Knights on the back-breaking run.
Le Roy closed the first quarter on an 11-2 spurt to lead 21-14 after the first eight minutes; Holly Jr. had 11 points in the opening frame and Agosto added six.
Holly Jr. then scored the first eight points of the second quarter as the Knights stretched their run to 19-2 as they took a commanding 29-14 advantage. A triple from Haverling’s Kobe Moore momentarily ended the run but Aaric Luce would hit a pair of triples for Le Roy during an 8-2 spurt that got the lead out to 18 at 37-19.
After a mini Rams run, Andrew Pocock hit three free throws in the final second to give Le Roy a 40-25 lead at the break.
The Le Roy advantage would get to no fewer than those 15 points the rest of the way.
Holly Jr. scored nine points in the third quarter and the Oatkan Knights lead would get to as many as 20 on a pair of occasions. Cal Koukides scored four points in the third as Le Roy took a 58-41 lead into the fourth.
The final eight minutes were just a formality.
Agosto had eight points in the final frame as the Oatkan Knights outscored the Rams 19-6 to advance to the semifinal round.
Le Roy will meet the winner of No. 2 Dansville (13-7) and NO. 7 Attica in the semifinals on Wednesday.
