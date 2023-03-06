Photo Provided The Wheatland-Chili boys fell to Lyons in the Class C3 title game on Sunday.

ROCHESTER — The Wheatland-Chili boys basketball team advanced to its third straight Section V title game on Sunday when it faced off with top-seeded Lions in the Class C3 final at Blue Cross Arena.

But after keeping up with the high-powered Lions for much of the game, the No. 6 seed Wildcats simply ran out of gas.

