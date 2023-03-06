ROCHESTER — The Wheatland-Chili boys basketball team advanced to its third straight Section V title game on Sunday when it faced off with top-seeded Lions in the Class C3 final at Blue Cross Arena.
But after keeping up with the high-powered Lions for much of the game, the No. 6 seed Wildcats simply ran out of gas.
JC Walker scored a game-high 23 points, including 13 in the second half, while Lyons used a monster fourth quarter to break open a close game en route to a 67-46 victory in the first of three games on the day.
With the win the Lions improved to 22-1 and it will face Class C1 winner Northstar Christian in the first of two Class C crossover games on Tuesday.
“Slow start offensively yesterday, and were never able to get into a rhythm,” Lund said. “Lyons’ size and athleticism kept us constantly under pressure and we were not able to execute any half court offense because of that pressure. We tip our hat to Lyons, they have had a tremendous season and deserve to still be playing.”
Wheatland-Chili finished its season at 16-8.
In his final high school game, Wheatland-Chili senior Terry Bayly-Henshaw led the way with a team high 16 points, including nine in the third quarter to keep the Wildcats close.
“Terry has been a pleasure to coach,” Lund said. “He and his family have been a huge asset to the program, extending far off the court.”
Jaden Schwenebraten added 15 points and Leighton Williams added 10 in the losing effort.
Up by just seven heading to the fourth quarter, Lyons outscored Wheatland-Chili 21-7 to pull away.
Michael Briggs and Jamire Johnson each finished with eight points in the win for the Lions.
“This team has been fun to watch come together,” Lund said. “Everyone has done a great job understanding their role on the team and working at being better individually for the good of the team. A pleasure to coach.”
