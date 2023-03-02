BLOOMFIELD — Buddy Ball is onto the Section V Class B1 title game.
No. 1 seed Batavia jumped out to a fast start, got a balanced offensive attack and a huge game off of the bench from Mikey McKenzie as it outlasted No. 4 Bishop Kearney 66-62 in the semifinals on Wednesday night at Bloomfield High School.
With an injury to starter Sawyer Siverling, McKenzie came in and scored a team-high 16 points, hitting big shot after big shot, to lead the way for the Blue Devils.
Ja’Vin McFollins got Batavia out to the early lead with eight points in the first quarter and he finished with 15, while Rashawd Christie added 14 big points in the win.
Carter McFollins added 12 points, including going 8-of-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help seal the game.
“Ja’Vin got us off to a great start,” Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky said. “Mikey McKenzie really stepped up after Sawyer’s injury scoring 16 points. Carter was clutch at the free throw line down the stretch. Great team win.”
The Blue Devils will now meet No. 2 Newark in the championship game. Newark downed upstart Waterloo in the other semifinal.
A Ja’Vin McFollins jumper got Batavia out to a 2-0 lead and the Blue Devils only trailed two more times — for a total of less than a minute-and-a-half — the rest of the night.
Back-to-back triples from Ja’Vin McFollins had Batavia up 10-4 midway through the first quarter before Kearney started to settle in.
A three from eighth-grader Russell Ellis started the Kings on a 9-2 run that was capped by a bucket in the paint by seventh-grader Jahmez Reaves after a Batavia turnover gave Kearney its first lead of the night at 13-12 with 2:28 left in the first quarter. After the Blue Devils momentarily took the lead back, Alejandro Aguilar grabbed an easy bucket in the lane to put the Kings up 15-14 with less than a minute left in the opening quarter.
But that was the last lead they would own.
McKenzie drilled a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the first frame to Batavia up 17-15 and it wouldn’t trail the rest of the way.
The vaunted Blue Devils defense then took over the second, holding the high-powered Kearney offense to just seven points. Meanwhile, McKenzie — with Siverling on the bench with the injury — scored five straight points to start Batavia on a 10-2 spurt to close the half, capped with a bucket from Christie that sent the Blue Devils to the locker room up 31-22.
The Batavia lead was 11 early in the third quarter before the Kings started to make another run.
Eric Hillsman had a number of big baskets during an 11-4 Kearney run that saw it close the gap to 37-35 midway through the third. But the Blue Devils would again respond.
Christie scored from his patented spot down low to start Batavia on a huge 9-2 run over the final three minutes of the quarter as it grabbed a 46-37 advantage heading to the fourth. McKenzie scored five points during the run, while Christie finished with off with another hoop down low.
A Ja’Vin McFollins 3-pointer to start the fourth put Batavia up 12 and the lead was again a dozen with 5:29 to play after a pair of Carter McFollins free throws.
Kearney would get the lead down to seven but another trey from McKenzie got it back out to 10 halfway through the final frame. Though the Kings wouldn’t go away quietly.
Two free throws from Colin Gentile would eventually whittle the lead down to four at 56-52 and the Kings would get it back to four at 58-54 after a bucket from Aguilar with under two minutes to play but that was as close as they would get.
Carter McFollins hit six from the charity stripe in the final 1:50 of the game to close it out and put the Blue Devils one win away from their first sectional title since 2016.
Carter McFollins also added 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the triple double on the night.
“Carter had a tremendous floor game his dribble penetration really broke down their defense he kept finding either the shooters or Rashawd (Christie) underneath for wide open layups and then in the endgame he got three or four defensive rebounds in traffic that were huge,” Brasky said. “He is the engine that makes the train run.”
The Blue Devils will now meet No. 2 Newark (18-4) in the title game, for now scheduled at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena. The Reds hammered No. 6 Waterloo 61-35 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night. Waterloo had actually had actually beaten Newark by 19 earlier in the season.
Newark’s other three setbacks during the regular season came to Class AA Victor, Palmyra-Macedon and Class A2 Eastridge. For reference, Batavia beat that same Eastridge team twice this winter.