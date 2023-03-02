BLOOMFIELD — Buddy Ball is onto the Section V Class B1 title game.

No. 1 seed Batavia jumped out to a fast start, got a balanced offensive attack and a huge game off of the bench from Mikey McKenzie as it outlasted No. 4 Bishop Kearney 66-62 in the semifinals on Wednesday night at Bloomfield High School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags