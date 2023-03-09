DANSVILLE — Despite an early-game surge that provided its fans with plenty of excitement, Mount Morris failed to carry its momentum throughout Wednesday’s Section V Class D crossover matchup, falling to defending state champion Avoca/Prattsburgh, 75-56.

The Blue Devils seized an 8-2 advantage to start the game, but by the time the first quarter was through found themselves trailing 20-14. Avoca/Prattsburgh would proceed to outscore MM in the second and third quarter to seize a 19-point lead en route to the blowout victory, which punched the Titans’ ticket to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West Regional Final.

