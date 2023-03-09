DANSVILLE — Despite an early-game surge that provided its fans with plenty of excitement, Mount Morris failed to carry its momentum throughout Wednesday’s Section V Class D crossover matchup, falling to defending state champion Avoca/Prattsburgh, 75-56.
The Blue Devils seized an 8-2 advantage to start the game, but by the time the first quarter was through found themselves trailing 20-14. Avoca/Prattsburgh would proceed to outscore MM in the second and third quarter to seize a 19-point lead en route to the blowout victory, which punched the Titans’ ticket to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Far West Regional Final.
“I am very proud of this group,” said Mount Morris head coach Brian Stout. “They are the first team in school history to win a soccer and basketball sectional title in the same year. They battled all game with the top team in the state. We played very well in the half court defensively, but gave up too many run out fast breaks.”
Avoca/Prattsburgh, which was powered by Macoy Putnam’s 28 points and 10 assists, advances to take on Panama, the Section VI Class D champion, on Saturday at Gates-Chili High School.
The Blue Devils were paced by Payton Bownds and Navier Ford, both of whom recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Santini dropped 15 points and secured nine rebounds for Mount Morris (17-7).
