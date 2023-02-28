Tricia Davenport/For The Daily News

COHOCTON — Quietly the Mt. Morris boys basketball team has put together a quality season. And now the Blue Devils will have the chance to win their second Section V title in four years after not reaching the top for 50 seasons.

Navier Ford filled the stat sheet and led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals and No. 2 seed Mt. Morris jumped out early on No. 3 Andover/Whitesville en route to a convincing 70-57 victory at Wayland-Cohocton High School.

