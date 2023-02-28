COHOCTON — Quietly the Mt. Morris boys basketball team has put together a quality season. And now the Blue Devils will have the chance to win their second Section V title in four years after not reaching the top for 50 seasons.
Navier Ford filled the stat sheet and led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals and No. 2 seed Mt. Morris jumped out early on No. 3 Andover/Whitesville en route to a convincing 70-57 victory at Wayland-Cohocton High School.
With the win the Blue Devils improved to 16-6 and they will now face No. 1 seed Jasper-Troupsburg in the championship game on Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena at 1 p.m.
Mt. Morris jumped out to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter and led 34-23 at the break before it used a 25-13 third quarter to break it open.
“In the third quarter we turned up the pressure and got the lead over 20,” Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout said. “We had three starters pick up their third fouls and we finished the quarter with all five starters on the bench. The second team kept the lead at 20, and the starters never returned.”
Brian Constantino and Mason Santini each added eight points, while Payton Bownds had a solid all-around night with seven points, nine rebounds and five steals in the win.
Aidan Stanley and Ben Bacon each chipped in with six points, with Bacon handing out five assists, for the Blue Devils.
Andover/Whitesville finished at 10-12.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.