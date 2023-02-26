BATAVIA — Defending champion Notre Dame took care of No. 6 Honeoye, 78-45, on Saturday to advance to the Class D1 semifinal.
Jordan Welker put forth a solid performance for the No. 3 Irish, recording a triple-double consisting of 12 points, 11 assists and 10 steals. Ryan Fitzpatrick was red-hot from the perimeter during the first half of the Irish win, kncoking down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Hayden Groff and Jaden Sherwood each contributed 11 points apiece for Notre Dame. Jimmy Fanara added 10 points in his first game returning to the floor since separating his shoulder during the regular season.
Notre Dame advances (15-6) to take on No. 2 Fillmore in the semifinal on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Warsaw.
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 2 DANSVILLE 58, NO. 7 ATTICA 52
Dansville: Ethan Canfield (23 points, 10 rebounds); Collin Gray (22 points, seven rebounds, three steals); Dawson Wadsworth (11 points, six assists)
Attica: Cole Harding (16 points, 10 rebounds); Noah Wheeler (Nine points); Jack Janes (Eight points, 10 rebounds); Clayton Bezon (10 rebounds)
Coach’s Quote: “I thought our team played with great effort tonight against a quality Dansville team,” said Attica head coach Rob Crowley. “It was a hard one to swallow at the end, as we led at halftime and had our chances down the stretch. I am extremely appreciative of this team’s growth in games, and also in practice. We made some great strides toward the end of the year. Thank you to our seniors Noah Wheeler, Ethan Harmon, Geoff Eisensmith and Aiden Schoonover.
Moving Forward: Dansville advances to the semifinal to take on No. 3 Le Roy on Wednesday at Wayland-Cohocton.
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 4 HARLEY-ALLENDALE-COLUMBIA 63, NO. 5 KESHEQUA 59
HAC: No report submitted.
Keshequa: Cassidy Chestnut (career-high 24 points); Bryan Flanagan (10 points); Nathan Thayer (Nine points)
Coach’s Quote: “Great back and forth quarterfinal game that came down to the last 30 seconds,” said Keshequa head coach Abijah Gath. “HAC made their foul shots late to seal the game.”
Moving Forward: HAC advances to take on No. 1 Avoca-Prattsburgh on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Honeoye.
