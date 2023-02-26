BATAVIA — Defending champion Notre Dame took care of No. 6 Honeoye, 78-45, on Saturday to advance to the Class D1 semifinal.

Jordan Welker put forth a solid performance for the No. 3 Irish, recording a triple-double consisting of 12 points, 11 assists and 10 steals. Ryan Fitzpatrick was red-hot from the perimeter during the first half of the Irish win, kncoking down four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Hayden Groff and Jaden Sherwood each contributed 11 points apiece for Notre Dame. Jimmy Fanara added 10 points in his first game returning to the floor since separating his shoulder during the regular season.

