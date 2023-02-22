PEMBROKE — Almost quietly, maybe outside of Corfu, the Pembroke boys basketball team put together a solid season last winter. The Dragons would finish a strong 15-7 and earn the No. 3 seed in the Class C2 tournament.
Pembroke would advance to the semifinals before falling to rival and eventual champion Oakfield-Alabama and that loss — a 61-31 blowout — would stick with them from the very next day.
And inside the walls at Pembroke High School, everyone knew that was just the beginning of what was to come.
“I feel like this season, coming up, that we always felt like we were going to have a good team this year,” junior guard Tyson Totten said. “After that loss, it motivated us more to continue to work.”
And with that work has come the immense success that they had been looking for.
Following an opening night loss this season to Section VI’s St. Mary’s — a Class B1 program — Pembroke has reeled off 19 straight victories, including a regular-season ending win over the previously mentioned Hornets that secured the Dragons the outright overall Genesee Region League title and the top seed in this season’s Class C2 bracket.
“As a staff we really try to pride ourselves on being aware of the kids coming through and I’m fortunate to have a great staff with me,” Pembroke head coach Matt Shay said. “Larry Kohorst, Cory Coe, we work with the kids all the way up through. We knew this group from the time they were in fifth and sixth grade, we knew this was going to be a talented group. We’ve had some high hopes for these guys and they’ve really bought into what we’re selling and they’ve been working hard and it’s paying off for them.”
Since that lone setback way back on Dec. 6, Pembroke has had just two victories in the single digits — a six-point win at O-A on Dec. 16 and a 76-75 victory over Class B2 Cheektowaga out of Section VI on Jan. 24. Everything else has been pure domination.
Other than the two narrow wins, the Dragons have won their games by an average of nearly 37 points per night and while they have a deep and talented roster, two players have been at the forefront of what Pembroke has been able to accomplish.
Senior guard Cayden Pfalzer reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career earlier this season, while the junior Totten is just one point away from the magical mark and the dynamic duo has proven to be one of the best pairs in all of Section V.
Pfalzer is averaging 21.6 points per game this season and Totten is right behind at 20.6 and there is no secret to Shay as to how they’ve gotten to this level.
“These two guys have followed a real similar path in that they’re both gym rats,” Coach Shay said. “The time that they’ve spent in the gym, I’d take that time vs. anyone in the county and anybody in the league. I don’t think anyone has put in more time than these two guys have. To have two guys do it in the same year (get to 1,000 points) is really special. They have spent a lot of time working and they spend a lot of time in the gym together. The day after we lost in the semifinals last year these two guys were in the weight room, even when it wasn’t a team lift. They knew they had to get stronger.
“That’s one of the things that I tell the young guys,” Shay continued. “These are the examples that you want to follow. If you want to be good and have a great high school career, you’ve got to put in the time. A lot of guys say they want to be good but there are very few guys that want to put in the time and these two guys have done that.”
“It’s cool,” added Totten. “Me and Cayden put a lot of work in in the offseason, lifting and being in the gym. It’s fun to see it pay off.”
For Pfalzer, his milestone moment came in a special way — on a dunk in win over Kendall on Jan. 31.
“Just looking back on the four years I’ve played, all the games I’ve played, all the time I’ve put in, it just felt great,” Pfalzer said. “That was one of my first dunks of the season. It got really loud in there and I didn’t know if I was going to get it.”
Clearly, though, this is hardly just a two-man show.
Senior Jon Suro has shown to be one of the top point guards in Section V, averaging nearly nine assists per game, while big man Chase Guzdek can take over a game at any point in the paint, as he did with his massive double-double last week against O-A. Guzdek is averaging 10.6 points and eight boards per game and add in the versatile junior guard Avery Ferreira and this is one of the top starting fives around.
Not to mention the depth of the roster.
“You look at our starting lineup with Jon at the point and I’m pretty sure he led the league in assists and he’s going to graduate as the all-time assists leader for the school. He’s a kid that can really pass, can really distribute and get into the lane and create shots,” Shay said. “You talk about roles, on great teams you can’t have everyone be a scorer. If you’ve ever played a pick-up basketball game or anything like that, whenever everyone on the team is trying to get theirs, usually those teams don’t do too well. You have to have guys who are willing to distribute the ball and Jon does that. You have guys who rebound the ball like Chase (Guzdek) and we have Avery Ferreira, who does a little bit of everything and can score here in there and I mentioned the guys off the bench — if you get guys who can buy into their roles and being great at their role, that’s when teams can have special years.”
However, even during this impressive run, it was hard to get a ton of recognition out of the county.
Despite running roughshod over the competition, the Dragons were nowhere to be found in the New York State Sportswriters Association Class C rankings. Running in the honorable mention section for much of the winter, Pembroke finally cracked the Top 25 on Jan. 31 when it was ranked 20th in the state.
Since then, though, the Dragons have moved up just one spot to No. 19, even though 11 of the teams ranked ahead of them have more losses, including one with six, two with four and a trio of teams with three defeats. But 19-1 Pembroke really doesn’t care.
“We don’t talk about it a ton in terms of a coaching staff,” Shay said. “I know these guys are prowling those websites and those things on their own, so we really try to focus on just doing what we do and making sure that we are getting better every day in the gym. We’re on the very edge of Section V, on the western side of our district, and we’re bordering Akron and all those schools over here in Section VI so I do think we get forgotten sometimes. I have always been a fan of being the underdog and the team that’s climbed to the top and I think that’s the mindset that we try to keep. It’s nothing that’s going to bother us but we try to embrace it and our role in it.”
“We don’t really care about it,” Pfalzer added. “We just play. We saw that Byron-Bergen was ranked and we really wanted to be them.”
The last Pembroke boys team to hold the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason came during the 2017-18 season.
That winter, the Dragons — with a balanced and deep lineup that featured the likes of Reid Miano, Lucas Kohorst, Jamil Marable, Zach von Kramer and Ethan Stone — finished the regular season a perfect 20-0 and would advance all the way to the Class C1 title game. However, the Dragons weren’t able to keep up with private school Northstar Christian — who had won two straight titles within Class C — in the title game, falling 80-72.
“There are definitely similarities,” Shay said. “The big two are, obviously, talent. We just have a plethora of talent on the team. And the other piece is depth. With that team we had a ton of depth, we could bring guys off the bench that contributed. And the same with this team this year. We have multiple guys that can come off our bench, you think of a Jacob Dulski or a Nathan Duttweiler and those other guys; on a lot of other teams those guys would be starters and play a ton of minutes. They are guys that are willing to play a little bit of a lesser role and because of that we’ve had a ton of success and we are able to enjoy it. It’s impossible to really compare them though.”
Now Pembroke will be looking at yet another tough bracket lying ahead.
Not only could the Dragons possibly see two-time defending Class C2 champion Oakfield-Alabama, which is sitting at No. 3, they also have an 18-2 York team — last year’s Class C3 winner — awaiting at No. 2. Add in 16-4 Red Creek and the top four are as tough as they come.
Yet as cliche as it is, the Dragons are trying to just look ahead to the next game,
“We’ve really focused on continuing to work and improve,” Shay said. “You look at Oakfield, which won sectionals last year, you look at York who won C3 last year, there’s some really good teams. It’s tough to win a sectional championship and not play against other really talented teams. We’ve been working on getting better every day and doing what we do as a program.”
Totten thinks it even extends between sports.
As Pembroke has seen O-A(Elba) do with football over the past two years, the Dragons captured a sectional and state football title this past fall in 8-man and many of those players are now on the hardwood, looking to make it two seasons in a row.
“It’s always good to push yourself against good teams and get better,” Totten said. “These players get used to winning and it does carry over between sports, which is good for our program.”
Pembroke will open up sectional play on Friday night at home against No. 8 Alexander (7-14), which took care of Kendall on Tuesday night in the opening round.
The Dragons and Trojans met twice this season, with Pembroke winning both — 72-36 on Dec. 14 and 86-49 on Feb. 9.
“I think if we all play our roles and continue to play great then we can win,” Pfalzer said about the run through sectionals.
For Shay, seeing the success of his players is the most rewarding part about being a high school coach.
“It’s a blast,” Shay said. “You look at all the different aspects of coaching, whether you see kids go from kids to young men, whether it’s the individual success, the 1,000 points or the all-league recognition or the player of the week recognition. Or whether its the team success, going undefeated and winning the title in the league or if its’s getting in those state rankings, all of that is awesome. They only have a few years to enjoy it and that’s one of the things that we preach to them a lot. That time is expiring and they don’t always realize how quickly it goes until it’s over. I’ve never had a player come back to me and say ‘I wish I didn’t put that extra time in gym.’ It’s always ‘I wish I would have worked harder.’ So to see these guys work hard and then enjoy that success is really enjoyable as a coaching staff.”
With a win, Pembroke would meet the winner of No. 4 Red Creek and No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg (17-4) on Feb. 27.