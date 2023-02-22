PEMBROKE — Almost quietly, maybe outside of Corfu, the Pembroke boys basketball team put together a solid season last winter. The Dragons would finish a strong 15-7 and earn the No. 3 seed in the Class C2 tournament.

Pembroke would advance to the semifinals before falling to rival and eventual champion Oakfield-Alabama and that loss — a 61-31 blowout — would stick with them from the very next day.

