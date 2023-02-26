BATAVIA — Leave no doubt.
That was the message Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky delivered to his team during the moments leading into the Blue Devils’ Section V Class B1 quarterfinal matchup with rival Livonia. Although Brasky’s bunch had already moved past the Bulldogs by a double-digit margin during the regular season, there were moments during the previous contest between Livonia and Batavia that left the old coach worried heading into Saturday’s game at Batavia High School.
But if there was any doubt in Brasky’s mind as to how his team would fare against a well-coached Livingston Conference foe, his players did their damndest to quell their coach’s concern, putting forth as flawless a performance as we’ve seen from the Blue Devils all season en route to a 79-42 dismantling of their ‘B1’ opponent. Batavia turned on the jets immediately on Saturday, outscoring Livonia 24-9 during the first quarter and 44-15 throughout the first half. By the time the two teams headed for the locker room at halftime, the game was all but over.
Blue Devils senior Ja’Vin McFollins was red-hot in the early going of his team’s win, draining four first-quarter 3-pointers and finishing with five 3-balls in the first half. He finished with a game-high 26 points. Batavia’s pressure defense wreaked havoc upon Livonia throughout the night, causing numerous turnovers en route to a 39-point advantage at the break.
“Ja’Vin was on absolute fire this afternoon,” said Brasky. “If we are hitting our outside shots we become a very dangerous team to play against. I was also impressed with our unselfish play. Everybody got involved on the offensive end early and often.”
Livonia’s Chris Coyle, who netted a game-high 25 points in the ‘Dogs pre-quarterfinal win over Midlakes, was limited to just eight points against Batavia.
“When we play relentless defense like that, we can beat anybody,” said Brasky. “I’m so proud of how our guys came out, commited on both ends. We don’t always bring our best effort. But when we do, we are one of the best teams out there. If these guys can continue to commit day in and day out for a few more weeks, there is no telling how far we can go. But it’s going to take everyone rowing the boat forward, collectively.”
Batavia (17-4) advances to take on No. 4 Bishop Kearney (15-6) in the Class B1 semifinal to be played Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Bloomfield. Kearney previously defeated Batavia, 67-58 on Jan. 27.
“We need to play our best game if we’re going to beat them,” said Brasky.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.