GAINESVILLE — After falling behind by a point entering halftime of Monday’s Class C2 semifinal, No. 1 Pembroke entered the locker room down, but not defeated. After a pep talk from head coach Matt Shay, the Dragons responded with a torrid second half, during which they outscored their opponent, No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg, 32-9, to secure a 61-39 victory and punch their ticket to the ‘C2’ final.

“I was really pleased with how we responded to adversity and stepped it up defensively in the second half,” said Pembroke head coach Matt Shay.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags