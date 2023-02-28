CALEDONIA — Trailing by 16 points at halftime of Monday’s Class C3 semifinal, things didn’t look good for last year’s ‘D1’ runner-up Wheatland-Chili.
But as the Wildcats have all season, they forged through steep adversity, worked to trim the disadvantage that they faced, and slowly but surely stormed back to secure a 77-74 overtime victory over Genesee Region League rival Byron-Bergen. The Bees had previously defeated the Wildcats twice during the regular season, once by 15 points.
“Just a great high school basketball game,” said Wheatland-Chili head coach Scott Lund. “Tip of the hat to Bergen, they shot very well in the first half and put us in a hole. I appreciate the grind by our boys to stick with it.”
Wheatland-Chili freshman Jaden Schwenebraten was phenomenal for Lund’s group, scoring a game-high 34 points to power his team past the No. 2 Bees. Sophomore Leighton Williams added 17 points for the Wildcats.
“We had a few things go against us, including some foul trouble. But we stayed the course and were fortunate to come out with the win,” added Lund. “We have some young players playing with a little moxie. And our senior, Terry Bayly-Henshaw was a calming influence in a big game. It was a nice combination and fun to watch.”
Braedyn Chambry powered B-B with 19 points, while Gianni Ferrara scored 15 points for the Bees (19-3).
The No. 6 Wildcats (16-7) advance to take on No. 1 Lyons in the ‘C3’ final on Friday at 5 p.m. Lyons (21-1) defeated Warsaw, 70-48, in the other ‘C3’ semifinal.
