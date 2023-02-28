CALEDONIA — Trailing by 16 points at halftime of Monday’s Class C3 semifinal, things didn’t look good for last year’s ‘D1’ runner-up Wheatland-Chili.

But as the Wildcats have all season, they forged through steep adversity, worked to trim the disadvantage that they faced, and slowly but surely stormed back to secure a 77-74 overtime victory over Genesee Region League rival Byron-Bergen. The Bees had previously defeated the Wildcats twice during the regular season, once by 15 points.

