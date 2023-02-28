GAINESVILLE — York’s Connor Rodwell knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to increase the No. 2 Golden Knights’ lead over No. 3 Oakfield-Alabama to 12 points with 3:52 remaining in Monday’s Class C2 semifinal - a game eventually won by York, 64-59, in double overtime.
The critical perimeter shot from the York junior and subsequent turnover committed by the Hornets appeared to serve as the dagger in the heart of O-A, which had failed to muster up any semblance of offensive rhythm throughout the first 28 minutes of the game.
However, as the Hornets had done throughout their journey toward claiming two consecutive sectional championships, they continued to battle.
Seven quick points from Noah Currier, followed by a steal and a layup from Kyle Porter trimmed O-A’s once-double-digit disadvantage down to four points with 1:40 remaining in regulation. On the ensuing Golden Knights’ possession, Jake Pangrazio missed a couple of critical free throw, which left the door ajar for the Hornets, who stormed down the floor and cut into their deficit even further with a free throw from Aiden Warner, which made it a three-point game with a 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.
After both teams traded stops, Oakfield-Alabama regained possession with 40 seconds remaining and quickly initiated a transition break, pushing the ball ahead to Porter who spotted up from the left win and drained a clutch 3-pointer which tied the game at 48 with 35 seconds left on the clock.
Over the final half-minute of regulation, neither side was able to find the bottom of the net, thus the Dragons and Knights prepared for overtime.
During the first extra-session, neither side was able to assert itself, but Oakfield-Alabama lost a key piece as senior forward Colton Yasses was disqualified after commiting his fifth personal foul. The score remained tied at the conclusion of the first four-minute OT, but during the second overtime, the Golden Knights took control after the Hornets lost another significant contributor in Brayden Smith, who also fouled out. Smith had helped guide O-A’s comeback with phenomenal two-way play, taking charges on the defensive end and scoring offensively. Smith was disqualified with 2:43 remaining in the second OT and the game tied at 53.
After Oakfield-Alabama’s defensive stalwart was dismissed, York scored four quick points to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, eventually walking away with the five-point win.
“It was a physical and not pretty game,” said York head coach Ed Orman Jr. “I’m proud of the guys for fighting through all sorts of adversity to get the win against a very good team.”
For York, Pangrazio played a strong game, leading the way with 17 points, while Maddox Timothy added 16 points, as did Rodwell.
Porter scored a game-high 21 points for the Hornets, who received a fantastic effort from Noah Currier, who netted 16 points, while Smith chipped in eight points for O-A, which finishes the season at 18-4.
“I was proud of the overall effort from this group tonight in a tough semi-final game,” said Oakfield-Alabama head coach Ryan Stehlar. “Being down by double digits with a few minutes to go, I know many people thought we were out of it. The boys, like they have done all year long, made a push to give themselves a chance.
“When a game goes into overtime you are hoping the ball bounces your way a few times. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen for us. Much like most of the year, I know this team was counted out. I’m proud of the season they had. They made our program, school, community and myself extremely proud. That is all I can ask for.”
York advances to the Class C2 final where it will take on No. 1 Pembroke on Friday night at 7 p.m. Pembroke defeated No. 5 Bolivar-Richburg, 61-39 in the other ‘C2’ semi. The Dragons have won 21 straight games, while the Golden Knights (20-2) are riding a nine-game spurt.
“We’ll enjoy this one for a day before buckling back up to get ready for a really good Pembroke team,” added Orman Jr.
