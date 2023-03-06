LE ROY — The Le Roy School District announced on its official Twitter account Monday afternoon that Oatkan Knights football coach Brian Herdlein, who took the reins from legendary HC Brian Moran at the start of the 2015 season, has stepped down as the leader of the school’s varsity program.
Herdlein, a Batavia High School alumnus, finishes his eight-year stint at the helm with a record of 49-23, according to MaxPreps. He previously served as an assistant coach under Coach Moran, having committed 14 years to the LR football program.