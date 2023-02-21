With the Section V Girls Basketball Tournament set to begin, the Daily News has released its full-scale preview, in hopes of preparing GLOW region basketball fans for the action set to transpire over the next several weeks. Along with the teams set to vie for championship glory, there will be several individual athletes looking to make a name for themselves on the grand stage.
Class B1
Kylie Buckley — Livonia Senior Forward — 6-foot-1 | Averaging 25.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4 steals per game
Buckely recently became the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring leader, as she is now well over 1,000 points for her career. The Livonia star has developed her game throughout the past several seasons in order to be effective all over the floor offensively, while also contributing tenacity on the defensive end and on the boards. Buckley is as complete a player as you’ll find in Section V, regardless of classification.
Class B2
Chelsie Tyler — Dansville Junior Guard — 5-foot-6 | Averaging 12.6 points, 4 rebounds per game
Aynsley Belcher - Dansville Junior Center — 6-foot | Averaging 12.1 points, 10.8 rebounds per game
Tyler and Belcher have delivered a one-two punch for the Mustangs throughout the season. Dansville now finds itself as the top seed within Class B2, due in large part to the contributions of their dynamic junior duo, which provides an inside-outside presence that is unrivaled within this classification.
Meredith Czjakowski — Bath-Haverling Senior Guard — 5-foot-6 | Averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists per game
Czjakowski recently eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career and has led the Rams to another successful winter campaign. Possessing quality size and perimeter ability, Czjakowski is a force to be reckoned with for No. 5 Bath-Haverling.
Jordan Dyring — Hornell Ninth-Grade Guard — 5-foot-8 | Averaging 14 points, 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals per game
Dyring is one of the up-and-coming stars within Section V, having helped Hornell to a 12-8 mark despite enduring a brutal non-league schedule. The Red Raiders are as battle-tested a team as you’ll find in Class B2 and will look to Dyring’s explosive scoring ability to carry them through the tournament.
Abby Allen — Le Roy Junior Guard — 5-foot-5 | Averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds per game
Allen is not only the top scorer for the Knights, she also does all the dirty work and helps set up her teammates with style. Allen is the engine that makes Le Roy go, and if it hopes to advance past the early stages of the tournament, it will need a solid string of performances from its junior star.
Class C1
Caitlin Ryan — Oakfield-Alabama Junior Guard — 5-foot-8 | Averaging 11.3 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game
Ryan is a physical, tenacious player that leads by example while also contributing big numbers across the board. She, along with several talented teammates, give O-A a chance to win each and every night.
Mary Claire Rollins — Geneseo Senior Guard — 5-foot-4 | Averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 steals per game
The Blue Devils’ senior guard has been one of several athletes to help Geneseo to a remarkable regular-season record, finishing 15-5 and with a top-five seed in the Class C1 tournament. While Rollins is not all that Geneseo has at their disposal, her efforts appear to be the spearhead of this team’s performance each and every night. As she goes, so will Geneseo.
Alyssa Kramer — Alexander Junior Guard — 5-foot-6 | Averaging 16.5 points per game
Alexander’s junior star has the potential to go off for 20 any given night, and is one of the hardest workers you’ll find at any level throughout Section V. Kramer’s leadership by example gives the Trojans a chance to win each and every night.
Sarina McDowell — Avon Senior Forward — 6-foot-2 | Averaging 20 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game
McDowell recently set Avon program records for both points and rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark a season ago and the 1,000-rebound mark this season. McDowell has dealt with injuries throughout her career, but this being her final high school season on the hardwoord, expect her to leave it all out on the court over the next several weeks.
Class C2
Amelia McCulley — Notre Dame Senior Forward — 5-foot-11 | Averaging 23.5 points per game
Avelin Tomidy — Notre Dame Senior Forward — 5-foot-11 | Averaging 11.4 points per game
Notre Dame’s dynamic senior duo has been carrying this program for the past several seasons. While McCulley has dealt with injury, Tomidy has been a mainstay for the Irish. And with their star player’s return this season, the Irish have taken a step back toward becoming the dominant force they were before McCulley missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury. These two girls, along with guard Emma Sisson, are why ND has a chance at a championship this season.
Lauren Kingsley — Pavilion Senior Forward — 6-foot-2 | Averaging 18.4 points, 11.7 rebounds per game
Karlee Zinkievich — Pavilion Senior Guard — 5-foot-5 | Averaging 18.8 points, 5 assists, four steals per game
Much like Notre Dame, Pavilion comes equipped with a high-profile senior duo in Kingsley and Zinkievich, who provide one of the best inside-out combinations in all of Section V. With Zinkievich’s ability to run the floor, and Kingsley’s presence inside, it’s difficult to forecast anything but a run to the sectional final for the Golden Gophers.
Hazell Nickerson — Cal-Mum Sophomore Forward — 5-foot-10 | Averaging 13.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game
Nickerson provides a presence inside that rivals any forward amongst this list. Averaging a double-double, Nickerson is the centerpiece to a Red Raiders’ team that has endured an up-and-down 2022-23 campaign, but enters the tournament with a head full of steam.
Class D1
Libby Benner — Keshequa Junior Guard — 5-foot-6 | Averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.2 steals per game
Benner has helped the Indians secure the No. 1 seed in Class D1, providing her team with a solid inside-out presence. With Keshequa sitting atop the food chain within its classification, and Benner leading the way, nothing short of a finals appearance should be expected of this team.
Addison Dillenbeck — Lyndonville Sophomore Guard — 5-foot-6 | Averaging 12.5 points per game
Dillenbeck has been the leading scorer for the Tigers throughout the season, just ahead of her sister, Lorelei Dillenbeck. The sisterly duo has helped propel Lyndonville to a top-five seed entering the tournament and within striking distance of a championship.
Class D2
Syndey Reilly — Elba Sophomore Guard — 5-foot-4 | Averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.3 steals per game
Elba has endured one of the most daunting non-league schedules of any Class D team in Section V, and through it all, Reilly has been the team’s guiding light. Expect much of the same over the next few weeks, as the underdog Lancers work their way through a talented ‘D2’ bracket.