With the high school girls basketball regular season already at a close, it’s time for the second season to begin as sectional play kicks off this week. And, as is the case every season, numerous local teams have their eyes fully on the prize of the coveted block of wood.
A pair of Livingston Conference teams will enter the postseason as No. 1 seeds as Dansville gets the top seed in Class B2, while Keshequa will be the top seed in Class D1.
Meanwhile, a pair of Genesee Region League teams will enter as the No. 2 seed in their respective brackets as Oakfield-Alabama will be No. 2 in Class C1, with Notre Dame in the same position in Class C2. Five other teams will also enter the tournament brackets within the top five seeds.
Here is a look at the local teams as play was set to begin on Tuesday.
Class B1
In Class B1 the top local seed will be the LCAA’s Livonia, which will enter at 17-3 and they will face the winner of No. 6 Young Women’s College Prep (8-10) and No. 11 Batavia (0-20) on Feb. 24.
The Bulldogs dropped their final regular season game of the year to Class A Mercy 46-38 but also beat the Monarchs earlier in the season within their stacked schedule. Livonia also took care of Class A Pittsford-Sutherland and Class AA Victor among other big wins.
Livonia will also have one of the top players in Section V in senior Kylie Buckley, who is averaging 25.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and nearly four steals per night. Mary Kwak (8.3 ppg., 9.5 rpg.) and Kiersten Einhiple (6.1 ppg., 5.2 rpg.) have also put together strong campaigns.
Class B2
At 14-6, Dansville will enter as the top seed in this bracket and the Mustangs will face the winner of No. 8 Williamson/Marion (7-13) and No. 9 Penn Yan (4-16) on Feb. 24.
Dansville has found its stride late in the season, having won six of its last eight games and it will have a solid duo in guard Chelsie Tyler and center Aynsley Belcher at its disposal. Tyler leads the team with 12.6 points per game to go with over four rebounds per night, while Belcher averages a double-double of 12.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per night.
Also in Class B2, Bath-Haverling will get a tough contest at 10-10 as the Lady Rams will be at No. 5 Wellsville (11-9) on Feb. 23.
Haverling has struggled a bit down the stretch with four losses in its last five games but it will feature one of the top players in the LCAA in guard Meredith Czajkowski. Czajkowski is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, four steals and two assists per night.
Guard Natalie Krelie has also had a solid season with 9.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and three assists per game.
There will be an LCAA matchup as well in the first round with No. 6 Le Roy (9-11) playing at No. 3 Hornell (12-8) on Feb. 24. In their only matchup this season, the Red Raiders handled the Oatkan Knights 64-37 on Dec. 30.
Jordan Dyring has been strong for Hornell this winter with 14 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, while Selena Maldonado is also in double figures with 10.6 points per game to go with six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.4 steals per night.
Following a five-game winning streak, the Red Raiders dropped their last two games of the regular season.
Le Roy has had a rollercoaster campaign but struggled against tough competition down the stretch, losing four of its last five games.
Abby Allen leads the Knights with 13.1 points per game to go with 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds per night, while Lyndsey Steffenilla (8.7 ppg., 7.8 rpg.), Kenna MacKenzie (6.7 ppg., 4 rpg.) and Goose Dunn (6.4 ppg., 5.7 rpg.) also provide to what can be a balanced offense.
On Tuesday, No. 7 Attica (8-11) will be at No. 10 Wayland-Cohocton (1-19) in the opening round with the winner playing at No. 2 Mynderse (12-8) on Feb. 24.
Class C1
Three local teams find themselves within the top five seeds in this bracket in No. 2 Oakfield-Alabama, No 4 Geneseo and No. 5 Alexander, while a potentially tough Avon (13-7) team looms at No. 9 in what looks to be a tough road to a block.
The Hornets enter at 16-3 with four wins in their last five games and they will meet No. 15 Red Creek on Wednesday.
Another of the balanced teams, O-A has been led in the scoring column by Caitlin Ryan, who averages 11.3 points per night to go with over five rebounds and 2.5 steals per night.
Alea Groff just missed averaging in double digits with 9.9 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds per night, while MaKena Reding (7.7 ppg., 2.6 apg., 2.5 rpg.), Brooke Reding (6.6 ppg), Emma Wray (6.5 ppg., 3 rpg.) and Piper Hyde (4.6 ppg., 2.5 rpg.) also add to the depth of head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf’s team.
“I love the way our team battled throughout the long regular season — 16-3, GR Division 1 Co-Champs,” Schlagenhauf said. “That is a testament to our kids work ethic and dedication to our program and our values. Our bracket is incredibly deep with the 11th seed being 15-5. That said, you can only focus on the game in front of you and for us, that’s Red Creek. We will continue to work hard and prepare like we have all season.”
The Blue Devils will enter the postseason at 15-5 and they will host No. 13 Holley (7-13) on Wednesday in the opening round. Geneseo had a nine-game winning streak earlier in the season before it went 2-2 in its last four regular season contests.
Geneseo will attack with a solid trio in guard Mary Claire Rollins (11.9 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 3.9 spg.), Morgan Wolcott (9.4 ppg., team-high 8.1 rpg.) and Caroline Capel (7 ppg., 4.7 rpg.).
Another team that has quietly put together an impressive season is the GR’s Alexander, which will enter at 16-4 and face league foe No. 12 Pembroke (8-12) in the opening round.
The Trojans ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, with solid wins over O-A and B-B included, while they beat the Dragons rather easily both times they met this season.
Guard Alyssa Kramer has been impressive with 16.5 points per night, followed by Melanie Pohl (6.1 ppg.), Madison Boyce (5.8 ppg.) and Emily Pietrzykowski (5.6 ppg.).
Pembroke is led by Olivia Breeden (10.8 ppg.), Karli Houseknecht (9.6 ppg.) and Isabel Breeden (8.3 ppg.),
Aforementioned Avon will have a tough opening game at defending champion East Rochester (13-7).
The Braves saw a five-game winning streak snapped on Valentine’s Day against York but they will sport one of the top players in the bracket in forward Sarina McDowell, who is averaging a double-double of 20 points and 10.8 rebounds per game to go with 3.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per night. McDowell set the program record for points, rebounds and blocks this season.
Kennedy Fries (6.8 ppg.) and Maria Geary (5.8) provide solid complimentary pieces for the Braves.
Also in Class C1, No. 14 Letchworth (5-15) will be at No. 3 Gananda (16-4) on Feb. 22.
The top 11 teams in Class C1 have at least 12 victories this season.
Class C2
Iin Class C2, there are four teams within the top six seeds and six local teams that will begin the postseason at home, led by No. 2 Notre Dame, which will enter at 18-2 and face No. 15 Warsaw (2-18) in the first round.
All opening round games in this bracket are on Wednesday.
The Fighting Irish had a rough loss to Class B1 Waterloo on Feb. 11 which snapped a 15-game winning streak but they have still won 16 of their last 17 games behind Amelia McCulley and a solid supporting cast for head coach Tom McCulley.
Notre Dame won the last two Section V Class D1 titles before being moved up this season, though they could still be the favorite in this tough bracket. McCulley is averaging 23.5 points per game but there is plenty else, including Avelin Tomidy (11.4 ppg.) and Emma Sisson (8.8 ppg.), that can get it done on any given night.
“The C2 bracket is pretty loaded,” Coach McCulley said. “We are sitting in a good spot and we are playing well. So as long as we stay healthy, continue doing the little things and do our job on the court we should be able to make a run.”
The No. 3 seed is perennial recent power Pavilion, which will enter at 17-3 and host No. 14 Red Jacket. The Golden Gophers are the defending Section V Class C2 champions and have won sectional titles in two of the last three seasons behind the dynamic duo of Lauren Kingsley and Karlee Zinkievich.
Kingsley is averaging a double-double of 18.4 points and 11.7 rebounds per night, while Zinkievich has added 18.8 points per game to go with five assists and four steals per night. The Gophers have also gotten solid contributions from Kylie Conway and Ella Tillotson along the way.
“We have been playing better basketball, and finding ways to win when we haven’t played our best,” Pavilion head coach Ben Schwenebraten said. “We still have several practices left before sectionals begin to make sure we’re focused and playing our best. The C2 bracket is tough, there are numerous teams that are able to win it all. We will need to play really good if we want to be in the mix over the next two weeks.”
For reference, Notre Dame edged Pavilion 46-45 in the title game of the Rotary Club Tournament at GCC this winter.
Quietly, Cal-Mum enters the postseason at 13-7 and will be the No. 5 seed; the Raiders will host No. 12 Campbell-Savona (5-14). Cal-Mum has won three of its last four games, with the only setback a four-point loss to previously mentioned Pavilion.
The Raiders will come at you with a solid quartet of Hazell Nickerson, Ava Amorese, Maddy DeVore and Marisa Roides. Nickerson is averaging a big double-double with 13.8 points and 13.6 rebounds per game, while Amorese averages 10.2 points and five rebounds per game, DeVore is at 7.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game and Roides chips in 6.3 points and 3.5 boards a night.
At No. 6 is the GR’s Byron-Bergen, which is 12-8 and will host No. 11 Bolivar-Richburg (7-13). The Bees have had an up-and-down season but have won five of their last seven games, including a big win over East Rochester to close the regular season.
B-B has no players averaging in double figures but Ava Wagoner (8.8 ppg.), Kendall Phillips (8.7 ppg.), Dayanara Caballero (7.3 ppg.), Zoey Shepherd (6.1 ppg.) and MacKenzie Senf (5.8 ppg.) are all in the mix for this balanced attack.
“We start with a home game against number 11 seed Bolivar-Richburg and fortunately they don’t have school on Thursday or we would have had to play at a neutral site,” B-B head coach Rick Krzewinski said. “If we win things get tough right away. If there aren’t any upsets we would have to travel to play Pavilion. If we were to win we would face ND in the semifinals, we did split with them during the season. Then if we were to win we would get Lyons in the finals. We have played Lyons twice this year and lost both games. I think we are capable of winning all four games. Our problem all year is that we have been very inconsistent on offense. We had four different games where we scored around 15 in the first half and then came back with a 38 point second half. We had back to back games with Alexander and Oakfield where we only scored 26 points in both games. Our defense has been pretty good all year. Somehow we are going to have to find away to play some pretty good offense for the next 16 quarters. If we don’t we’ll be getting ready for next year sooner then I want to.”
Also in Class C2, No. 7 York (9-11) will host No. 10 Kendall (6-14), while No. 8 Perry (9-11) will host No. 9 Cuba-Rushford (9-11).
Class D1
Keshequa will enter the postseason at 15-5 and as the top seed and the Indians will meet the winner of No. 8 Harley-Allendale-Columbia (9-11) and No. 9 Mount Morris (7-13) on Feb. 24. Keshequa won five of its last six games in the regular season, with the lone loss to power Pavilion.
Guard Libby Benner has led the way for the Indians this season with 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals per night. She will be joined by guard Braelyn Isaman (10.3 ppg., 4 rpg., 3 spg., 2.5 apg) and Ryley Benner (7 ppg., 2.5 rpg.) as Keshequa looks to use the experience of its tough LCAA schedule to get through this bracket.
Another team that fought through a tough regular season schedule will be No. 3 Lyndonville, which is 13-7; the Tigers will meet the winner of No. 6 South Seneca (11-9) and No. 11 Naples (2-17) on Feb. 24. Lyndonville dropped three of its final five games, but those setbacks were to solid teams in Byron-Bergen, Notre Dame and Elba.
Lyndonville has a trio of players that can lead on any given night. Addison Dillenbeck (12.5 ppg.), Lorelei Dillenbeck (10 ppg.) and Ashlee Stephens (9.3 ppg.) have all took turns this season, with guard Haley Shafer also having a strong year.
Class D2
No. 6 Elba is at 10-10 and will be interesting to watch in this bracket. The Lancers will get No. 11 Hinsdale (0-20) on Feb. 22 with the winner getting No. 3 CG Finney (13-6) on Feb. 25.
“Our team is a work in progress unit,” head coach Charlie Pangrazio said. “We are young and at times we show it. The girls are in a good place right now and continue to work hard to improve. If we want to make some noise in the tournament we need to get outside our comfort zone and play next level basketball. We are excited to get started.”
The season for Elba saw a six-game losing streak followed immediately by a six-game winning streak. Those stretches were followed by a three-game losing skid and then two wins in a row to close out the regular season.
Guard Syndey Reilly has been outstanding for the Lancers with 17.3 points per game to go with 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals per night.
Halie Deville (7.4 ppg., 7.7 rpg., 2.4 bpg.), Lydia Ross (6.6 ppg.) and Mariah Ognibene (6.2 ppg., team-high 8.5 rpg.) have also been strong contributors for a team that is looking to get back to the top of Class D2.