ROCHESTER — The American folktale, “The Little Engine That Could,” is a story about a long train that, to complete its trip, must travel over a high mountain after the train’s locomotive, a vehicle designed to propel a train forward, fails. While doing so, to maintain its determination to carry out its journey, the train repeats its motto: “I think I can.”
Resembling this tale of great determination has been the 2022-23 Batavia girls’ basketball season. For a team who seemingly lost its locomotive long ago, amid a 20-game losing streak, the light at the end of the tunnel that was supposedly awaiting the Blue Devils had appeared to have vanished.
However, much like the train in the aforementioned story, Batavia refused to quit, continuing to push forward and work hard toward what they hoped would be a victory awaiting them at the end of a lengthy string of defeats. And, much like the train in the aforementioned story, the Blue Devils reached their destination, earning a 49-39 win over Young Women’s College Prep in the first round of the Section V Class B1 Tournament. The win improved Batavia’s record to 1-20 and punched their ticket to the second round of the postseason, territory which seemed inaccessible for much of the year.
“This was a complete team win,” said Batavia head coach John McCulley. “Everyone worked hard all week to get our first win.”
Anna Varland paced Batavia’s first victory, knocking down three 3-pointers to finish with 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists. Adyson O’Donnell, a JV call-up, finished with 10 points and four steals.
“I thank all the eighth-graders for this win,” added McCulley of a large group of young athletes. “Having Teegan Frens, Adyson Arroyo, Violet Lopez, Leilah Manuel, Karizma Wescott and Adyson O’Donnell this week really helped us.”
Isabella Walsh and Jaimin controlled the paint with 14 and 11 rebounds, respectively. Walsh added 13 points, two assists and came away with seven steals while blocking seven shots as part of a phenomenal all-around effort. Walsh is days removed from competing at the Section V Indoor Track Championships, where Batavia walked away with boys’ and girls’ Class A2 Championships.
Batavia, a team that knew it could, looks ahead to a daunting matchup with No. 3 Livonia on Friday.
