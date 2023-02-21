After 20 straight losses, the Batavia girls picked up their first win of the season, a 10-point victory over Young Women’s College prep on Tuesday night. Steve Ognibene Photography

ROCHESTER — The American folktale, “The Little Engine That Could,” is a story about a long train that, to complete its trip, must travel over a high mountain after the train’s locomotive, a vehicle designed to propel a train forward, fails. While doing so, to maintain its determination to carry out its journey, the train repeats its motto: “I think I can.”

Resembling this tale of great determination has been the 2022-23 Batavia girls’ basketball season. For a team who seemingly lost its locomotive long ago, amid a 20-game losing streak, the light at the end of the tunnel that was supposedly awaiting the Blue Devils had appeared to have vanished.

