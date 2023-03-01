HONEOYE FALLS — The magical run for the Alexander girls basketball team came to a tough end on Tuesday night in the Section V Class C1 semifinals at Honeoye Falls-Lima.
Brooke Burd had a monster double-double and No. 1 seed Canisteo-Greenwood opened up a big first half lead en route to a 46-31 victory over the No. 5 seed Trojans.
Alexander, which advanced to the sectional semifinals for the third straight season, finished another impressive campaign at 18-5, while Canisteo-Greenwood — the No. 5 Class C team in the state according to the latest New York State Sportswriters Association poll — stayed perfect at 22-0.
Alexander got seven points, six rebounds and four blocks from junior Alyssa Kramer, who was one of two Trojans to play the entire 32 minutes. Outside of blowouts, Kramer was not substituted for all season.
Melanie Pohl added eight points and 10 rebounds, while Emily Pietrzykowski pulled down 10 boards in the losing effort. Pietrzykowski also played all 32 minutes on Tuesday night.
“We didn’t shoot well last night,” Alexander head coach Marcia Hirsch said. “But my girls never quit. Canisteo-Greenwood is a great team.”
Burd, C-G’s 6-foot, 1-inch senior forward, had 12 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead the way, while Lillian Mullen had 12 points, five assists, five steals and four boards and Peyton Peters chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.
Canisteo-Greenwood will now meet No. 2 Oakfield-Alabama in the Class C1 title game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.