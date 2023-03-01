Courtesy Steve Ognibene Alexander saw it's season come to an end in the semifinals on Tuesday to top-seeded Canisteo-Greenwood.

HONEOYE FALLS — The magical run for the Alexander girls basketball team came to a tough end on Tuesday night in the Section V Class C1 semifinals at Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Brooke Burd had a monster double-double and No. 1 seed Canisteo-Greenwood opened up a big first half lead en route to a 46-31 victory over the No. 5 seed Trojans.

