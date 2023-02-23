ALEXANDER — Genesee Region League foes Alexander and Pembroke met for the third time this season on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Section V Class C1 tournament and for the third time the No. 5 seed Trojans got past the No. 12 Dragons.
But early on they got all they could handle.
Alexander broke out to an early 14-point lead in the opening quarter before Pembroke pulled back to within six in the second. But the Trojans were able to swell that advantage to 15 and they cruised in the second half to a 51-34 victory.
With the Dragons playing a tough box-and-one on Alyssa Kramer, Madison Boyce did the damage for the Trojans as she scored her team’s first 10 points and would eventually finish the evening with a big double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds.
Despite the slow night in the scoring column, Kramer was able to impact the game in other ways as she finished with just nine points but added seven rebounds and seven steals.
Kramer’s teammates definitely stepped up to make up for her lack of scoring, as Melanie Pohl also had a big night as she finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in the win.
“Pembroke played excellent defense on Alyssa all night,” Alexander head coach Marcia Hirsch said. “I was proud of how the whole team stepped up tonight.”
Alexander improved to 17-4 and will now meet No. 4 Geneseo (16-5) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals at Mount Morris High School.
Pembroke ended it’s season at 8-13.
Class C1
NO. 2 OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 54, NO. 15 RED CREEK 26
Oakfield-Alabama: Alea Groff (14 points, six rebounds, four steals); Emma Wray (13 points, four steals); Brooke Reding (12 points, six rebounds, five steals); Caitlin Ryan (seven points, seven rebounds, three assists); Piper Hyde (five points, five steals, four assists).
Red Creek: No report.
NO. 4 GENESEO 39, NO. 13 HOLLEY 31
Geneseo: MC Rollins (13 points); Bridget McMaster 10 points); Caroline Capel (eight points).
Holley: Sammy Bates (11 points); Alivia Wolf (eight points); Jailyn Bishop (seven points).
Class C2
NO. 2 NOTRE DAME 59, NO. 15 WARSAW 19
Notre Dame: Amelia McCulley (22 points, five steals); Avelin Tomidy (16 points, six assists, five steals); Emma Sisson (five points, seven rebounds, four steals); Sofia Falleti (10 points, seven rebounds); Nina Bartz (five points, six rebounds).
Warsaw: Ellie Tangeman (five points, five rebounds); Kylie Britton (three points, three rebounds); Sophia Phillips (three points, two rebounds).
Coach’s Quote: “This was a good opening round win for us. Everyone played and we played well. Sometimes after not having a game for a week you can come out flat, but we came out focused and ready to play,” Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley said.
NO. 6 BYRON-BERGEN 64, NO. 11 BOLIVAR-RICHBURG 36
Byron-Bergen: Dayanara Caballero (12 points); Kendall Phillips (12 points); MacKenzie Senf (12 points).
Bolivar-Richburg: Malayna Ayers (11 points).
Coach’s Quote: “Nice opening round for us. All 14 girls got playing time. Obviously, we’ll have our hands full at Pavilion on Saturday,” Byron-Bergen head coach Rick Krzewinski said.
NO. 3 PAVILION 69, NO. 14 RED JACKET 37
Pavilion: Karlee Zinkievich (29 points, five assists); Lauren Kingsley (21 points, five rebounds); Ella Tillotson (nine points, seven assists, five steals).
Red Jacket: Brooklyn Vienna (15 points).
NO. 5 CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 63, NO. 12 CAMPBELL-SAVONA 29
Caledonia-Mumford: Ava Amorese (18 points, nine rebounds, six assists); Hazell Nickerson (16 points, seven rebounds); Gracie Boudrea (13 points, 11 in the first half).
Campbell-Savona: Hollie DeMong (eight points); Jenna Machuga (eight points); Jalynn Machuga (seven points).
NO. 7 YORK 54, NO. 10 KENDALL 25
York: Tessa Rodwell (22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists); Rylee Cuozzo (14 points, seven rebounds); Alaina Englert (10 points, five assists, two steals); Merideth Holland (eight points, 17 rebounds, two blocks).
Kendall: Ava LaMay (six points); Lauren Pilon (five points); Taigan Guerrero (five points).