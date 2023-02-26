Alexander moved past Geneseo to advance to the Class C1 semifinal. Brennan Bezon/For The Daily News

MT. MORRIS — For the third straight season, the Alexander girls are headed to the sectional semifinal. Following a 39-36 win over No. 4 Geneseo, the No. 5 Trojans advance to take on No. 1 and unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood (21-0) in Tuesday’s Class C1 semi at HF-L.

Alyssa Kramer paced Alexander’s road sectional victory, scoring 17 points, doling out three assists and recording four steals.

