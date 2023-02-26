MT. MORRIS — For the third straight season, the Alexander girls are headed to the sectional semifinal. Following a 39-36 win over No. 4 Geneseo, the No. 5 Trojans advance to take on No. 1 and unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood (21-0) in Tuesday’s Class C1 semi at HF-L.
Alyssa Kramer paced Alexander’s road sectional victory, scoring 17 points, doling out three assists and recording four steals.
“Alyssa is so calm under pressure,” said Alexander head coach Marcia Hirsch. “She hit a 3-pointer late in the fourth that put us up by five points. It was a clutch shot. She just works hard and she’s tough to guard.”
Melanie Pohl chipped in 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“It was a hard-fought defensive game,” added Hirsch. “Our defense did a great job on their key players the whole game. Parker Wolfley and Emily Pietrzykowski shut them down at the high post. Melanie Pohl had several key rebounds and put backs. We won the rebound battle, 38-31, which I think was key in getting the win.”
The Trojans improve to 18-4 while keeping their hopes of claiming a title alive. Geneseo ends the season with a record of 16-6. Geneseo did not submit a game report from Saturday’s quarterfinal contest.
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 2 OAKFIELD-ALABAMA 44, NO. 7 ADDISON 37
Oakfield-Alabama: Alea Groff (14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals); Caitlin Ryan (12 points, eight rebounds, three steals); Emma Wray (Seven points, six rebounds, two assists)
Addison: No report submitted.
Coach’s Quote: “It was an incredibly hard fought game and gutsy performance by our kids to defeat a VERY good Addison team.
Defensively I thought we were outstanding from start to finish on Addison’s two leading scorers, Chiara Lai and Anna Carlieno. Piper Hyde and Caitlin Ryan led the defense and we did a tremendous job with our help all day.Brooke Reding and Emma Wray provided great leadership and Alea Groff stepped up huge for us.
With the game tied 37 all with 2:50 left, Brooke Reding made the 2nd of her two free throws. After a couple of stops, Alea Groff was fouled on 2 consecutive trips and made all4 free throws. Emma Wray was then fouled and made both of hers.”
Moving Forward: O-A will now play No. 6 Bloomfield in the semifinal on Tuesday at HF-L at 6 p.m.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 6 ELBA, NO. 3 C.G. FINNEY 31
Elba: Sydney Reilly (13 points); Lydia Ross (11 points); Mariah Ognibene (Eight points); Kennedy Augello (Seven points)
C.G. Finney: No report submitted
Coach’s Quote: “Team is playing well and defense is starting to look better,” said Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio. “Looking forward to the next challenge.”
Moving Forward: Elba will take on No. 7 Scio/Friendship in the semifinal on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Mt. Morris.
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 3 HORNELL 70, NO. 6 LE ROY 40
Hornell: No report submitted.
Le Roy: Lindsey Steffenilla (14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists); Kenna McKenzie (12 points, three rebounds); Maura Dambra (Seven points, three rebounds, five assists)
Coach’s Quote: “The Knights worked hard to improve from last season to this season and fell to a very good Hornell team,” said Le Roy head coach Rob Currin. “I am thankful for the dedication and sacrifices of our seniors and looking forward to getting back to work with this group in the coming weeks.”
Moving Forward: Hornell advances to take on No. 2 Mynderse in the semifinal on Monday at 6 p.m. at HF-L.
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL - NO. 1 LYONS 62, NO. 8 PERRY 35
Lyons: Kayla Bell (22 points); Kamryn Bonnell (13 points)
Perry: Jaelyn Morris (21 points)
Moving Forward: Lyons advances to take on No. 4 Dundee/Bradford in the semifinal on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. in Canandaigua.
