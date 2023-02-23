BATH — Meredith Czajkowski has enjoyed an incredible career in Bath-Haverling Rams blue and white. Earning a number of championships across multiple sports, the Rams’ senior star recorded another great moment late during the high school basketball regular season, when she scored the 1,000th point of her career during a fierce B-H effort against rival Livonia.
Czajkowksi scored 23 points during the Rams’ five-point defeat, outdueling Livonia’s top scorer and fellow 1,000-point scorer Kylie Buckley, who finished with 16 points. Livonia’s Mary Kwak led all scorers with 16 points in the Bulldogs’ win.
“I’m really proud of the girls. We gave Livonia everything they could handle I think,” said B-H head coach Randy Abrams after a hard-fought game. “It was a good way to end the regular season as, despite the loss, Meredith scored the 1,000th point of her careerto become only the fifth player in Haverling girls basketball history to reach the plateau. I’m very happy for her.”
Czajkowski, a dual-sport athlete that earned sectional championships on the track last weekend, is hoping to guide B-H past Wellsville during Thursday’s Class B2 tournament matchup. The Rams entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed in their classification. Wellsville is the No. 4 seed.
