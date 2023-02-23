Bath-Haverling’s Czajkowski eclipses 1,000-point milestone

Bath-Haverling senior Meredith Czajkowski recently scored the 1,000th point of her career during a hard-fought defeat at the hands of Livonia. Photo provided

BATH — Meredith Czajkowski has enjoyed an incredible career in Bath-Haverling Rams blue and white. Earning a number of championships across multiple sports, the Rams’ senior star recorded another great moment late during the high school basketball regular season, when she scored the 1,000th point of her career during a fierce B-H effort against rival Livonia.

Czajkowksi scored 23 points during the Rams’ five-point defeat, outdueling Livonia’s top scorer and fellow 1,000-point scorer Kylie Buckley, who finished with 16 points. Livonia’s Mary Kwak led all scorers with 16 points in the Bulldogs’ win.

