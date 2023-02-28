Lindsey Meys/For The Daily News

HONEOYE FALLS — The Dansville girls are headed back to the Section V championship game.

After a close opening half, the No. 1 seed Mustangs pulled away from No. 4 Wellsville for a 51-38 victory on Monday night at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1