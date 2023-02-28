HONEOYE FALLS — The Dansville girls are headed back to the Section V championship game.
After a close opening half, the No. 1 seed Mustangs pulled away from No. 4 Wellsville for a 51-38 victory on Monday night at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School.
Dansville improved to 16-6 on the season and will now face No. 3 Hornell in the title contest on Friday at Rush-Henrietta High School.
The Mustangs led just 22-20 at the half.
Aynsley Belcher led the way on the night as she finished with 15 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks in the win.
Meanwhile, Chelsie Tyler and Emma Allen each finished with 11 points for Dansville; Tyler added five rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Allen added a big 15 rebounds to go with a trio of steals,
Megan Tyler chipped in with seven points, two rebounds and two steals and Taylor Hamsher added five rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists for the Mustangs.
Makenna Dunbar led Wellsville with 13 points in the losing effort.
