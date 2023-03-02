CANANDAIGUA — Often, revenge is a dish best served cold. We saw it earlier this winter season, when Batavia/Notre Dame United Hockey earned a vengeful win over Aquinas on the ice. But on Wednesday, No. 2 Notre Dame was delivered some steaming hot revenge on the brand new, state-of-the-art gym floor at Canandaigua High School, where the Pavilion girls withstood an early surge from the Irish and heated up as the first half progressed while carrying their early momentum to a 51-42 semifinal win over their non-league rival.
The Golden Gophers led by six at the end of the first half and nine at the end of the third quarter before sealing the deal with a solid defensive effort in the fourth quarter, when they held the Irish to nine points.
Pavilion’s nine-point victory in the ‘C2’ semi punched the defending champion’s ticket to their third straight sectional final. No. 3 Pavilion advances to Saturday’s Class C2 final where it will meet No. 4 Dundee/Bradford, which upset No. 1 Lyons on Wednesday, at Rush-Henrietta High School at noon.
Karlee Zinkievich powered the Gophers’ win, scoring a team-high 19 points, while doling out five assists and recording five steals. The other member of Pavilion’s dynamic senior duo, forward Lauren Kingsley, also delivered a solid performance consisting of 13 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks, controlling the pain from pillar to post of Wednesday’s semifinal win.
Notre Dame senior star Amelia McCulley put on a show in her final career varsity basketball game, dropping a game-high 34 points, including an 8-of-18 mark from beyond the perimeter. Unfortunately for the Irish, McCulley’s teammates failed to show up offensively in their team’s biggest game of the year, as no other ND scorer recorded more than two points in the sectional defeat. Pavilion finished with three players scoring in double figures, including Zinkievich, Kingsley, and Kylie Conway, who scored 10 points and secured four steals. That was the difference in this one.
Notre Dame had previously beaten Pavilion, 46-45, on Jan. 5.
