CANANDAIGUA — Often, revenge is a dish best served cold. We saw it earlier this winter season, when Batavia/Notre Dame United Hockey earned a vengeful win over Aquinas on the ice. But on Wednesday, No. 2 Notre Dame was delivered some steaming hot revenge on the brand new, state-of-the-art gym floor at Canandaigua High School, where the Pavilion girls withstood an early surge from the Irish and heated up as the first half progressed while carrying their early momentum to a 51-42 semifinal win over their non-league rival.

The Golden Gophers led by six at the end of the first half and nine at the end of the third quarter before sealing the deal with a solid defensive effort in the fourth quarter, when they held the Irish to nine points.

