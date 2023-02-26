BATAVIA — Notre Dame senior Amelia McCulley was forced to watch from the sideline a season ago as her teammates claimed their second consecutive sectional title. This season, having returned from the ACL injury that kept her out all of last year, McCulley has been on a mission to recreate some of the memories that came along with the Irish 2021-22 championship run, helping her team along another postseason trek this season.

On Saturday, McCulley put forth perhaps her most impactful performance of the year during ND’s 69-46 win over York in the Class C2 quarterfinal. And that’s saying a lot, considering McCulley is averaging over 23 points per game — the sixth-highest mark throughout Section V. In the win over the Golden Knights, McCulley dropped a game-high 36 points, accounting for over half of her team’s offensive production while propelling ND to its third straight sectional semifinal. The Irish defeated No. 1 Fillmore in last year’s title game and defeated top-seeded South Seneca in the final the year prior.

