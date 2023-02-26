BATAVIA — Notre Dame senior Amelia McCulley was forced to watch from the sideline a season ago as her teammates claimed their second consecutive sectional title. This season, having returned from the ACL injury that kept her out all of last year, McCulley has been on a mission to recreate some of the memories that came along with the Irish 2021-22 championship run, helping her team along another postseason trek this season.
On Saturday, McCulley put forth perhaps her most impactful performance of the year during ND’s 69-46 win over York in the Class C2 quarterfinal. And that’s saying a lot, considering McCulley is averaging over 23 points per game — the sixth-highest mark throughout Section V. In the win over the Golden Knights, McCulley dropped a game-high 36 points, accounting for over half of her team’s offensive production while propelling ND to its third straight sectional semifinal. The Irish defeated No. 1 Fillmore in last year’s title game and defeated top-seeded South Seneca in the final the year prior.
“I’m pleased at the way we played today,” said Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley. “York is a good program that is well-coached and always plays hard. I think we had an edge on experience today. We really worked hard on defense getting turnovers and rebounding. Offensively we moved the ball well and had good looks. Hopefully we can build off of this heading into to semifinals.”
Emma Sisson, the MVP of ND’s 2021-22 championship run, contributed a strong afternoon, recording 14 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding four steals. Avelin Tomidy also produced a double-double, scoring 10 points, securing 12 rebounds and grabbing four steals. Nina Bartz added five points and collected six rebounds for Notre Dame (20-2).
York, which did not submit a game report from Saturday’s game, finishes the season at 10-12.
Notre Dame will advance to take on fellow defending sectional champion, Pavilion, which defeated Gananda in last season’s Class C2 title game. Notre Dame previously defeated Pavilion, 46-45 on January 5.
Pavilion got past Genesee Region League foe Byron-Bergen, 49-25, in the C2 quarterfinal, riding double-digit scoring efforts from three players: Karlee Zinkievich, Lauren Kingsley and Makayla Washburn. Kingsley led the way with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Zinkievich chipped in 11 points and secured five rebounds. Washburn added 10 points and secured eight rebounds, while Kylie Conway added a solid night consisting of nine points and eight rebounds.
Notre Dame and Pavilion (19-3) will face off in Wednesday’s ‘C2’ semifinal at 6 p.m. in Canandaigua.
