BATAVIA — Notre Dame senior Amelia McCulley was forced to watch from the sideline a season ago as her teammates claimed their second consecutive Section V Class D1 title. This season, having returned from the ACL injury that kept her out all of last year, McCulley has been on a mission to recreate some of the memories that came along with the Irish 2021-22 championship run, helping her team along another postseason trek this season.

On Saturday, McCulley put forth perhaps her most impactful performance of the year during ND’s 69-46 win over York in the Class D1 quarterfinal. And that’s saying a lot, considering McCulley is averaging over 23 points per game — the sixth-highest mark throughout Section V. In the win over the Golden Knights, McCulley dropped a game-high 36 points, accounting for over half of her team’s offensive production while propelling ND to its third straight sectional semifinal. The Irish defeated No. 1 Fillmore in last year’s title game and defeated top-seeded South Seneca in the final the year prior.

