ELBA — No. 11 Hinsdale had no idea what hit it when it went to No. 6 Elba to open up the Section V Class D2 tournament on Thursday night.
And just like that it was over.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 7:38 pm
ELBA — No. 11 Hinsdale had no idea what hit it when it went to No. 6 Elba to open up the Section V Class D2 tournament on Thursday night.
And just like that it was over.
The Lancers forced turnovers on the Bobcats’ first six possessions and raced out to a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a convincing 79-24 win to advance to the quarterfinals.
Syndey Reilly led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven steals and Lydia Ross added 13 points and six boards as Elba moved to 11-10.
The Lancers held a 25-0 advantage before Hinsdale got on the board with a bucket with 6:50 left in the first half.
The Bobcats closed to within 33-9 but Elba stretched it to 43-11 at the half and it was over from there.
Halie Scouten netted eight points to go with four rebounds and a trio of blocks, while Kennedy Augello and Ava Chatt each added seven points in the win.
“The team played solid on all facets of the game tonight,” Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio said. “We’re looking forward to a tough match up on Saturday against CG Finney.”
Tip-off for that quarterfinal game is 2 p.m. at CG Finney,
Johnson Newspapers 7.1