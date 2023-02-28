MT. MORRIS — Following and up-and-down regular season, the Elba girls basketball team is heading back to the sectional championship game to try and get the block back where it resided for five straight years.
The No. 6 seed Lancers jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and got a balanced offense attack as they took care of No. 7 Scio/Friendship 47-34 to advance to the Class D2 title game.
Elba is now 12-10 and will meet the winner of No. 1 Andover/Whitesville and No. 5 Hammondsport on Friday at Letchworth at 6 p.m.
“We played well enough to get to the finals on Friday night,” Elba head coach Charlie Pangrazio said. “We will get back in the gym tomorrow to clean our mistakes up. Scio/Friendship played a good game tonight. Thanks to all the Elba faithful that came to cheer us on.”
Elba led 19-8 after the first quarter and was never seriously threatened from there.
Sydney Reilly led the way with 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and three assists, while Kennedy Augello also reached double figures as she finished with 11 points to go with four rebounds and three assists.
Mariah Ognibene added six points and eight boards and Ava Chatt chipped in with five points and a team-high 11 rebounds, while the Lancers outrebounded Scio 52-37.
Nevaeh Ross led Scio with 14 points and a game-high 18 rebounds in the losing effort, while Kadence Donahue added eight points.
