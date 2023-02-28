Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily News Elba's Ava Chatt and Scio's Kadence Donahue fit for a loose ball in the first half on Tuesday.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

MT. MORRIS — Following and up-and-down regular season, the Elba girls basketball team is heading back to the sectional championship game to try and get the block back where it resided for five straight years.

The No. 6 seed Lancers jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and got a balanced offense attack as they took care of No. 7 Scio/Friendship 47-34 to advance to the Class D2 title game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1