HENRIETTA — Trailing by just two at halftime, Dansville had to have appreciated where it found itself after the first 16 minutes of Saturday’s Class B2 Final. Going up against a tough Hornell team, with whom the Mustangs split two regular-season matchups, a two-point deficit heading into the second half was manageable.
With that said, what transpired over the first three minutes of the second half was utter mismanagement on part of the Mustangs, with a lack of execution leading to a massive Hornell run, which increased the advantage to 13 in the blink of an eye. That was all she wrote for Dansville, which failed to rebound from its poor stretch, falling to its Livingston Conference foe, 54-47.