MOUNT MORRIS — Keshequa rolled to an early 10-0 advantage during Tuesday’s Class C crossover matchup with Andover/Whitesville and never looked back, riding the early momentum it generated to a convincing 46-32 victory. Ava Thayer and Libby Benner each scored in double figures for the Indians, who advance to take on Section VI champion Panama, which defeated Sherman, 38-33, in the Sec. VI Class D Final.
Benner led the way for Keshequa on Tuesday, scoring 12 points to go with 10 rebounds and three assists as part of an all-around effort. Ava Thayer added 12 points of her own while securing four rebounds, recording four steals and doling out three assists. Ryley Benner added eight points for the Indians (19-5), while Braelyn Isaman secured 12 rebounds in the win.