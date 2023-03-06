GAINESVILLE — Trailing No. 3 Lyndonville at the end of the first quarter of Saturday’s Class D1 title game, No. 1 Keshequa put forth one of its strongest frames of the season during the second, limiting the Tigers to five points while pouring in 15 points of its own to help get the ball rolling toward the Indians’ 58-41 championship win at Letchworth High School.
Falling behind by nine heading into halftime, Lyndonville continued to battle, but Ava Thayer’s nine fourth-quarter points helped Keshequa mount another strong run to close the deal, outscoring the Tigers, 17-8, during the final stanza. Thayer finished with a game-high 18 points, while Libby Benner recorded 17 points to go with eight rebounds and four asssits and Braelyn Isaman netted 14 points while securing six rebounds for Keshequa (18-5).