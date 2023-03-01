The Livonia girls' basketball team improved to 12-1 with a one-point win over Victor on Tuesday night. Lindsey Meys/For The Daily News

CANANDAIGUA — Another impressive season for the Livonia girls basketball team came to a rough end on Tuesday night at Canandaigua High School.

The No. 3 seed Bulldogs dropped a 42-40 heartbreaker to No. 2 Palmyra-Macedon in the Section V Class B1 semifinals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1