CANANDAIGUA — Another impressive season for the Livonia girls basketball team came to a rough end on Tuesday night at Canandaigua High School.
The No. 3 seed Bulldogs dropped a 42-40 heartbreaker to No. 2 Palmyra-Macedon in the Section V Class B1 semifinals.
Livonia finished its season at 18-4, while Pal-Mac improved to 19-3 and will face No. 1 Waterloo in the title game on Saturday at Rush-Henrietta High School at 7 p.m.
Senior Kylie Buckley had a big night in her final high school game with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to go with six steals for the Bulldogs.
Mary Kwak added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Libby Kwak chipped in with nine points in the losing effort.
Taryn Goodness led Pal-Mac with 17 points to go with five rebounds, while Marianna Hodgins had a big double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
